Power Outage Postpones Openings at Walt Disney World Resort

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Friday, February 14, were met with unexpected ride closures as Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance remained closed for most of the morning. According to reports from cast members, the closures were linked to a planned power outage that took place overnight at Walt Disney World Resort.

While temporary ride closures aren’t uncommon, the delay left some guests wondering why two of the park’s most popular attractions were unavailable at park opening. Fortunately, both Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Rise of the Resistance have since reopened, allowing guests to once again experience the magic of Disney’s latest Mickey Mouse-inspired dark ride and the highly immersive Star Wars adventure.

Power Outages at Disney: What Happened?

The reportedly planned overnight power outage was reportedly part of scheduled maintenance, but its impact on ride operations lasted well into the day. This isn’t the first time Disney has dealt with power-related issues recently—earlier this week, other parts of Walt Disney World Resort also experienced outages, leading to temporary disruptions.

While the cause of those earlier outages hasn’t been confirmed, Central Florida’s unpredictable weather and Disney’s complex ride systems can occasionally contribute to operational hiccups. Attractions like Rise of the Resistance, which features advanced trackless ride technology, multiple show sequences, and synchronized effects, are particularly sensitive to power fluctuations and may require additional safety checks before reopening.

One of the cast members mentioned there was a power outage last night. Mickeys railway and rise of resistance never opened today! Sucks for us, was my main reason for this trip!

Guests React to the Closures

Guests arriving at Hollywood Studios on Friday morning were understandably disappointed to find two headliner attractions closed, especially given the high demand for Rise of the Resistance, which often requires a Virtual Queue or Lightning Lane reservation to secure a ride time. However, once both attractions reopened later in the day, the usual excitement returned as fans raced to experience these cutting-edge rides.

As of now, operations at Hollywood Studios have returned to normal, and no additional power-related disruptions have been reported. Guests visiting over the weekend can expect Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to be fully operational, though it’s always a good idea to check the My Disney Experience app for real-time ride status updates.

While unexpected closures can be frustrating, Disney’s priority remains guest safety and ride reliability. With power now fully restored and attractions running smoothly, Hollywood Studios visitors can once again enjoy two of Disney’s most beloved rides without further interruptions.