Iconic Movie Studio Hiring Johnny Depp in Major Hollywood Return

Actor Johnny Depp is set to make a major return to Hollywood, according to the latest reports surrounding the celebrity.

It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Johnny Depp in Hollywood. The actor, who is known for his eccentric and captivating performances in a wide range of films, has seen his career span several decades. Depp’s illustrious career began in the early 1980s with a series of small roles in films and television series. However, it was his breakout role as the titular character in Edward Scissorhands (1990), directed by Tim Burton, that catapulted him to stardom. Depp’s portrayal of the gentle, scissor-handed outcast showcased his remarkable ability to convey complex emotions without saying a word and marked the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration with Burton.

He followed this success with critically acclaimed roles in films like What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993), earning his first Academy Award nomination, as well as others like Sleepy Hollow (1999) and Donnie Brasco (1997). Of course, his most iconic role is that of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which began with the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003.

Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow was nothing short of a revelation. He brought a unique blend of humor, charm, and unpredictability to the character, making him an instant fan favorite. This performance earned him widespread acclaim and even garnered him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. His portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow is often cited as one of the most memorable and beloved characters in cinematic history.

The success of the first film led to the creation of a highly successful franchise, with Depp reprising his role in several sequels, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007). Depp’s commitment to the character, along with his magnetic on-screen presence, played a significant role in the continued success of the franchise.

Despite facing some personal and legal challenges in recent years, particularly due to allegations that were brought forth by ex-wife Amber Heard and the legal trials that followed, Johnny Depp’s impact on the world of cinema, especially through his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow, remains undeniable.

Because of his long stint in Hollywood, many fans have wondered how long it might be before he makes a return. The actor was cut from Warner Bros.’ last installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and Disney reportedly turned its back on Depp prior to the defamation trial with Amber Heard ever taking place.

With the amount of friction that came between Johnny Depp and Disney, the overarching belief from insiders is that he won’t be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after all, even though Disney has moved forward with scripts and pitches that do not include Captain Jack Sparrow. Though the company publicly has shared that it is “noncommittal” on Johnny Depp and him returning to the franchise, no developments point to him reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the near future.

Depp has moved on and is living his life over in Europe. His newest movie, Jeanne Du Barry, (2023) debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and he is currently sitting in the director’s chair for a film starring Al Pacino. However, that hasn’t stopped many fans from wondering if he might travel back across the Atlantic and make his way to Hollywood for another project. Now, new reports indicate what that might be.

GFR is reporting that Johnny Depp is set to join Sony Pictures for a reboot of a popular movie from the 1990s.

“Our trusted and proven sources tell us Sony Pictures is reimagining the 1999 neo-noir thriller The Ninth Gate. Johnny Depp is attached to produce with no word yet on whether or not he will take a screen role in the feature,” the report reads.

For those who don’t know, The Ninth Gate (1999), directed by Roman Polanski, is a dark and enigmatic supernatural thriller that stars Johnny Depp as Dean Corso, a rare book dealer with a knack for tracking down elusive and valuable tomes. In the film, Corso is hired to authenticate a rare and ancient book purportedly written by Satan himself. As he delves deeper into the mysterious world of the occult, he encounters a series of chilling and surreal events, blurring the lines between reality and the supernatural.

The report indicates that it hasn’t been confirmed if Depp will take an on-screen role for this project or if he’ll just be producing.

What do you think about this report on Johnny Depp? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!