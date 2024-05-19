Disney World Deceives, Endangers Guests in New Tricky Move

A recent Walt Disney World Resort guest says a cast member’s description of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance made the attraction seem more palatable than it was. The guest claimed they would’ve never stepped foot on the “thrill” ride if they’d known the truth.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is the premium attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, far more popular than its Batuu counterpart, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. The trackless mixed simulator-moving thrill ride takes guests through multiple floors of an enemy star destroyer commanded by the fearsome Kylo Ren. It’s a Walt Disney Imagineering marvel!

The first half of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance takes place on foot, with guests walking from a Resistance hideout to a ship eventually boarded by the First Order. Captors lead guests to prison cells, where they’re doomed to the wrath of Kylo Ren.

Theme park guests can purchase an Individual Lightning Lane for $25 per person to avoid the often two-hour-long line for the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, but a virtual queue is no longer available.

Unfortunately, the immensely popular ride was too much for one Walt Disney World Resort guest. Redditor u/RayRose321 trusted a Disney cast member to accurately describe the intensity of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance but felt betrayed by their answer.

“Before I went on Rise of the Resistance, I asked the cast member if there was anything scary in the ride movement…,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “I didn’t know if it was a regular dark ride, thrill ride, rollercoaster ride, etc. She asked if I did Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway because it’s the same thing.”

“I had just done the railway and thought it wasn’t bad,” they continued. “Needless to say, it isn’t the same ride. Maybe it has the same features but ROR is so much more of a thrill ride. It even had a falling aspect.”

The Disney Park guest was shaken by Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

“It was way more than I wanted for a ride,” they said. “…I definitely wouldn’t do it again.”

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance are both trackless but have different thrill levels. The Star Wars ride deals with much scarier themes and features a ten-to-twenty-foot drop. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway stays on one level the entire time with only a simulated drop in front of a screen.

If you’re uncertain about the thrill level of a Disney Parks attraction, read the safety warnings posted at the ride entrance. Disney cast members can offer helpful tips, but make sure to lay out your concerns specifically. After all, everyone has a different definition of “scary!”

Have you ever felt unprepared for a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort attraction? In the comments, share your experience with Inside the Magic.