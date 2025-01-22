‘Jurassic World Rebirth’s Connection With Upcoming Prequel Explained

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is fast approaching.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley (the Jurassic World trilogy), and executive-produced by Steven Spielberg (director of the first two films and EP on the last four sequels), Rebirth is billed as the start of “a new Jurassic era.”

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs,” the official synopsis for the new film reads.

“Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame) as skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, who’s contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission to retrieve life-saving genetic material from the world’s three largest dinosaurs.

But when her team encounters a shipwrecked civilian family, they all find themselves stranded on a mysterious island where a “sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades” awaits.

Rebirth is set to relaunch the franchise in the same way Jurassic World did back in 2015, however, it’s not the only upcoming Jurassic entry. “Jurassic Park: Survival” is a first-person action-adventure video game from Universal and Saber Interactive.

The trailer premiered in December 2023, and while things have gone surprisingly quiet, we did get quite a bit of information on the game from a Q&A Universal and Saber shared with IGN last summer.

Watch the official trailer below:

The game will be considered be canon with the film series as much as Jurassic World Rebirth. But are the two connected? And where do they each find themselves along the Jurassic timeline, which currently spans 32 years.

As revealed in the synopsis, Rebirth is set five years after 2022’s Dominion, which places the upcoming sequel in 2027, extending the franchise’s timeline to 34 years (1993–2027). However, “Survival” takes place long before the events of every Jurassic Park and Jurassic World sequel: it’s set in 1993.

Set just 24 hours after Jurassic Park (1993), the new game invites fans back to Isla Nublar where dinosaurs now run rampant. You’ll play as Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist who, for reasons unknown, was unable to evacuate with all the others. While there will be plenty of ties between “Survival” and the first film, it’s unclear whether the game will form any connections with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Either way, the two upcoming Jurassic installments are each set to relaunch their respective side of the franchise. As unlikely as it is that they’ll be directly connected, we’re sure Rebirth will also form close ties with the 1993 film.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and other major gaming platforms like Steam. There’s no release date for the game.

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Out in Theaters?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Which upcoming Jurassic sequel are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!