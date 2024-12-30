‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Teaser Trailer Reveals Dino-Human Hybrid

With Jurassic World Rebirth hitting theaters next July, the first official trailer has a lot riding on it.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), with a screenplay by Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) scribe David Koepp, and starring Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Wicked), and Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Jurassic World Rebirth will be the seventh installment in the long-running film series (and one of four upcoming sequels across all media), which has grossed $6 billion worldwide.

While fans grow increasingly impatient for the first trailer, Universal Pictures recently shared several images from the film, all of which show the leading members of the new Jurassic ensemble either neck-deep in long grass or swamp water.

Earlier this year, we also got the official synopsis, which reveals that Scarlett Johansson’s skilled covert specialist Zora Bennett is tasked with retrieving DNA from the world’s three biggest dinosaurs across land, sea, and air, a top-secret mission that sees her becoming trapped on a dinosaur-inhabited island with her team and the survivors of a shipwreck.

There, they make a “shocking discovery that’s been kept hidden from the world for decades.”

Naturally, fans have been speculating about what that twist might be ever since, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, the most popular theory involves human-dino hybrids.

While Gareth Edwards and David Koepp have each hinted that the film is taking a more back-to-basics approach, adopting a tone similar to that of the original Jurassic Park, many remain convinced that Rebirth will finally introduce sort of human-dino creature to the franchise.

As laughable as it is, this outlandish concept almost saw the light of day for what would have been Jurassic Park 4. Luckily, that film was thrown on the scrap-heap and we got Jurassic World instead.

However, the 2015 blockbuster sequel did introduce the first dino hybrid with the Indominus Rex. The follow-up, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), also featured a hybrid, the Indoraptor (which many fans believe is actually part-human), and the franchise’s first human clone, Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon).

While Rebirth may indeed be taking steps to bring the focus back to good old fashioned dinosaurs, clearly, the franchise isn’t above experimenting with new ideas.

Now, you can get an idea as to how human-dino hybrids might look. Though the trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth is yet to land, there are plenty of fake AI ones to sink your teeth into. Of course, they’re all terrible, but a new one has made quite an impression on fans, as it shows an AI-rendered version of Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett turning into a dinosaur.

“I’m turning into a dinosaur,” Zora says calmly as her face becomes reptilian and her eyes turn yellow. Then, an AI-version of Johansson’s co-star Jonathan Bailey turns to look at her, only to find a Velociraptor with a blonde ponytail staring back at her.

If you’ve already seen this fake teaser, for a brief moment you might have been convinced it was real–after all, it’s been made to look like it was filmed in a movie theater, with a fake audience reaction thrown in for good measure (although who would applaud and cheer a trailer like this is absolutely beyond our comprehension). Watch it for yourself below:

Well, if the actual film does introduce human-dino hybrids into the mix, at least it won’t be this level of ridiculous. Still, best hold onto those butts just in case.

When Can I Watch Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Are you excited about Jurassic World Rebirth? Let us know in the comments down below!