Several Marvel Actors Cast as the New Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Power Rangers is one of the greatest gifts from the ’90s. When the five color-coded, spandex-wearing superheroes first appeared on our television screens back in 1993, when the time was ripe for more cheese than the Ninja Turtles have collectively consumed during their entire lives, shouting out phrases such as “We need Dinozord power now!” and, of course, “It’s morphin’ time,” pop culture as we know it would never be the same again.

Though a derivation of the Japanese series Super Sentai, there’s still something undeniably genius about combining color-coded superheroes, giant robots, and dinosaurs. No wonder toys flew off the shelves that Christmas. In fact, it may have just marked the beginning of such festive mayhem, because the following year, Toy Story (1994) led to the same thing. But the Power Rangers franchise has long since transcended beyond just TV shows and toys.

1995 saw the “teenagers with attitude” morph onto the big screen with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie. On the smaller screen, the series would continue up until 2023, consisting of 30 television seasons of 22 different themed series. In that time, we also got the 2017 reboot Power Rangers and several comic books from BOOM! Studios. Now, a new era for the franchise is about to begin, but first, it’s set to go all the way back to the ’90s.

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind”

Made in the exact same style as 2022’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge”, which has been a massive hit with gamers and ’90s children alike, the upcoming video game “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind” (2024) is a 2D, arcade-style brawler complete with shooting and driving sequences (yes, you’ll get to pilot the original Dinozords and the Mighty Megazord). The game, which features iconic moments and characters from throughout the franchise’s long history, also boasts a classic ’90s retro look and feel with striking hand-drawn pixel art. And, just how “Shredder’s Revenge” offers up all four Ninja Turtles, players will be able to morph into any Power Ranger of their choosing.

Watch the official trailer below, per IGN:

“Rita’s Rewind”: Plot Synopsis

In “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind”, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers’ long-time nemesis,” the synopsis on the PlayStation website reads. “Robo Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history.”

“Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the MMPR timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration? Players will be able to experience the origins of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers again – for the first time! The past will never be the same…”

Who’s Playing the New Power Rangers?

Now, the voice cast for the upcoming game has been revealed, and there are quite a few surprises in store for fans of the wider superhero genre. Courtesy of @DigitalEclipse on X (formerly Twitter), the six Power Coins have been entrusted to a number of voice actors who brought certain mutants to life in this year’s Disney+ animated television series, X-Men ’97.

Taking on the role of Jason Scott AKA the Red Ranger, as well as the interdimensional being Zordon and his trusted android assistant Alpha 5, is AJ LoCascio, who voiced Remy LeBeau/Gambit in X-Men ’97:

We are proud to announce the voice cast for #RitasRewind! Let’s do a thread to spotlight all the pros who are adding their talents to this project! The Red Ranger in Rita’s Rewind is @AJLoCascio — he also voices Zordon and Alpha-5! 🙂 Next up: Pink Ranger! 1/7

Isaac Robinson-Smith, who voiced Bishop and King T’Chaka in X-Men ’97, lends his vocal talents to Zack Taylor AKA the Black Ranger:

Thrilled to confirm the Black Ranger in #RitasRewind is voiced by Isaac Robinson-Smith! @robinsonsmithvo Ready for the Yellow Ranger? It’s… 3/7

New Trini Kwan AKA the Yellow Ranger actor Holly Chou also comes from the class of X-Men ’97, having voiced Jubilee:

Fans of Holly Chou will be thrilled to hear she is the voice of the Yellow Ranger in #RitasRewind! Of course you want to know who’s voicing the Green Ranger… 4/7

The rest of the cast might not hail from Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, but they’re no less talented.

Cristina Vee voices Kimberly Hart AKA the Pink Ranger:

Next up for #RitasRewind voice cast: We’re excited to announce the Pink Ranger is @CristinaVee! Ah, but who voices Zack? 2/7

James Willems voices fan-favorite Tommy Oliver AKA the Green Ranger, as well as a skeleton-like villain named Bones, Rita’s second-in-command minion Goldar, and a surprise role yet to be revealed:

Happy to announce that @JamesWillems is the voice of not only the Green Ranger, but also Bones, Goldar, and [redacted surprise] in #RitasRewind! What about our villain, Robo Rita? She’s being played by… 5/7

Ally Dixon lends her talents to Robo Rita, the version of the iconic villain as seen in 2023’s Netflix legacy film Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once and Always:

The multitalented Ally Dixon provides the voice of the villainous Robo Rita in #RitasRewind! Just one left to go — so, who’s Blue? 6/7

And lastly, Dan Amrich plays Billy Cranston AKA the Blue Ranger:

And finally, fulfilling a lifelong dream, the Blue Ranger is voiced by DE’s own @DanAmrich! Can’t wait for you to hear all these performances for yourself when #RitasRewind arrives December 10 on console & PC! 7/7

When Can I Play “Rita’s Rewind”?

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind” will be released on all major platforms on December 10. Watch IGN’s final preview of the game below:

Power Rangers continues to endure after 30 years since it first appeared on our television screens. While there has seemingly been no development on the upcoming reboot since it was announced several years ago, the brand continues to expand in other mediums, from video games like “Rita’s Rewind” to BOOM! Studios‘ ongoing comic book series.

Are you a lifelong Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fan? Will you be buying the upcoming video game? Let us know in the comments down below!