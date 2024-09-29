After ‘X-Men’ Icon Fired by Disney, Upcoming Sequel Release Uncertain: Report

With the Multiverse expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) into unexplored territories, characters from alternate dimensions, including those from the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) and the Fox X-Men Universe (formerly under 20th Century Fox, now 20th Century Studios under The Walt Disney Company), are poised to join the narrative.

This includes figures such as Deadpool/Wade Wilson (self-dubbed “Marvel Jesus”), portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, and Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett, famously brought to life by Hugh Jackman whose eagerly anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine, also known as Deadpool 3, is the only 2024 Marvel Studios theatrical offering.

With the confirmed incorporation of X-Men into the core MCU narrative, it’s evident that Marvel Studios is keen on reintegrating the X-Men franchise into their Disney-associated portfolio. This involves a streamlined Marvel television presence, including the continuation of the beloved storyline from X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997) in X-Men ’97.

Recently, this Nexus Point News report shared that the much-anticipated X-Men ’97 Season 2 will premiere in 2026. This news comes after Season 1’s controversial head writer Beau DeMayo was fired, with his draft now set to be rewritten by the new writer(s).

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported that Matthew Chauncey has been confirmed as the writer for the third season, taking over and revising the drafts originally penned by Beau DeMayo. Larry Houston, along with Eric and Julia Lewald, the executive producers of the original X-Men: The Animated Series, will continue to serve as consulting producers for the new series.

The Marvel Studios Animation series X-Men ’97 picks up where the original Animated Series ended — with the death of Professor X/Charles Xavier. The DIsney+ series has numerous original voice actors returning to reprise their roles, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy Smith as Storm, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, and Christopher Britton as Mister Sinister.

However, not all members of the original cast will be making a return. Ray Chase steps into the role of Cyclops following the passing of Norm Spencer, Jennifer Hale takes over as the voice of Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix, Holly Chou replaces Alyson Court as Jubilee, AJ LoCascio assumes the role of Gambit, previously voiced by Chris Potter, Matthew Waterson voices Magneto, and Gui Agustini lends his voice to Sunspot. Additionally, Anniwaa Buachie, JP Karliak, and Jeff Bennett are also part of the cast, though their roles remain undisclosed.