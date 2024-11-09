‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Trailer Starring Johnny Depp AND Margot Robbie Breaks the Internet

As information circulates regarding the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, a new trailer featuring Johnny Depp and Margot Robbie has gone viral online, amassing over 1 million views in less than a week.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been in limbo for years. The last entry was 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which also marked the last time audiences saw Johnny Depp in his career-defining role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp, along with other Hollywood stars like Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swann) and Orlando Bloom (Will Turner), helped launch the $4 billion franchise over 20 years ago with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Five movies later, Disney has yet to fully confirm what is going on with the fan-favorite series.

Following Johnny Depp’s legal troubles with his ex-wife Amber Heard, including the 2020 libel trial in London that resulted in Depp’s firing from the Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts franchise, Disney seemingly pulled the plug on future Pirates installments featuring the tenured actor.

Then, in 2022, Depp emerged largely victorious in the defamation trial he launched against Heard following her opinion essay in The Washington Post in December 2018. However, by then, Depp’s relationship with Disney had deteriorated even more. When asked during the trial whether he would return to Disney’s franchise for $300 million and 1 million alpacas, Depp said no.

Over the last two years, reports have circulated regarding the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Disney is remaining “non-committal” on the issue, while producer Jerry Bruckheimer has been vocal about wanting to include Depp’s Jack Sparrow in future installments.

At present, two Pirates of the Caribbean movies are being developed: a spinoff starring Barbie star Margot Robbie and the official sixth chapter in the series. While Robbie claimed the project was not happening, Bruckheimer confirmed it was, just that Pirates 6 was being pushed to the front instead.

That sixth movie is expected to follow a new cast of characters, but reports indicate that Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow could return in a supporting role capacity. Other rumors include the casting of Emmy-winner Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Inside Out 2) as a character called Anne, although neither Disney nor the actress has confirmed.

With those projects in mind, fan-made trailers have been circulating ever more frequently, including one that has Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as Jack Sparrow’s daughter and another surprisingly starring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard together. Now, a new trailer has surfaced, which sees Depp and Margot Robbie team up for Pirates of the Caribbean 6: The Return of Davy Jones.

“Set sail once again on a thrilling journey across the Caribbean seas in Pirates of the Caribbean 6: The Return of Davy Jones! This anticipated film promises an epic adventure as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp, faces his greatest threat yet. The infamous Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) is rumored to be back, revived by dark forces, and seeking vengeance after his fate in earlier films,” the synopsis for the fan-made trailer from the Darth Trailer channel reads.

It continues: “Captain Jack, along with the ever-daring Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), must unravel ancient secrets and battle supernatural enemies in an attempt to stop Jones from wreaking havoc on the living and reclaiming the seas. This latest installment is set to blend classic adventure with new challenges, aiming to bring fans both nostalgia and excitement.”

The rest of the synopsis is as follows:

Joining the returning stars, Margot Robbie is rumored to play a mysterious new character, adding a fresh dynamic to the pirate crew. With Robbie’s character as a potential ally or adversary, Captain Jack finds himself navigating treacherous alliances as he faces off against dark magic and vengeful spirits. Disney has teased that this sequel will pay homage to the beloved franchise’s origins while introducing a new storyline, giving a glimpse into the supernatural powers that drive Jones and the mythical lore behind the Flying Dutchman. Fans of the series are already speculating on how the return of Davy Jones will impact Captain Jack’s fate, with whispers of dramatic showdowns and high-seas action as they confront this legendary villain. With Jerry Bruckheimer as producer, The Return of Davy Jones promises a visual spectacle of Caribbean battles, ghostly confrontations, and timeless pirate themes. Fans worldwide are excited to see their favorite characters, like Captain Jack and Will Turner, return to face new perils alongside the haunted ship, the Flying Dutchman. As Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise sails into uncharted territory, audiences can look forward to an unforgettable blend of humor, action, and heart-pounding adventure.

Watch the trailer here:

Many of the 200+ comments include demands to see Johnny Depp return in future movies. From claiming that there is no Pirates without Depp to claiming that Disney will make a serious faux pas if they proceed without Jack Sparrow, the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6 could seemingly make or break the franchise.

For fans still craving the high seas, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, can all be watched on The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service, Disney+.

