‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Starring Margot Robbie Gets Update

For years now, fans have wondered what the fate will be for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

After a successful run of five films with Johnny Depp (Captain Jack Sparrow) at the helm, Disney reportedly was set to go in a different direction. The company turned its back on Johnny Depp amid the accusations from ex-wife Amber Heard, but as the defamation trial continued and Depp saw more and more support, Disney received even more backlash.

Originally, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 saw two scripts developed, according to Executive Producer Jerry Bruckheimer. One of those involved Margot Robbie as the lead character, but it was revealed in 2022 that Disney was likely going to move forward with the other script.

However, after Robbie saw major success in Barbie (2023), discussions were revived, and Robbie was again considered a candidate to replace Johnny Depp if Disney elected to move forward with the film without the iconic actor.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Margot Robbie had some telling comments, some of which may even have an impact on Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Robbie was asked about what was next on the docket for her, and she confirmed that she was working on Ocean’s 11, but that wouldn’t come out for a while, and it may not even be the next project for her.

Interestingly enough, Robbie said that she believes she needs to “disappear from screens for a while.” This would likely indicate that she’s not looking to take on a major blockbuster project, at least not in the near future.

“I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while,” Robbie said. “Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, “Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.” I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away.”

There has been no official release date given on Pirates of the Caribbean 6, so it is entirely possible that the film is a few years away from being developed and could serve as the perfect next job for Robbie. However, the actress and producer is also very smart and knows what all will entail working on a project of this capacity without Johnny Depp, and she may very well choose to leave it behind entirely.

The POTC series, produced by Disney, follows the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow as he navigates treacherous waters, encounters cursed pirates, and searches for hidden treasures. With its memorable characters, captivating storytelling, and impressive special effects, the franchise has garnered a dedicated fan base.

The success of the initial film, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, led to several sequels, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

