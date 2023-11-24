Johnny Depp Is Back at Disney

Johnny Depp reportedly returned to Disneyland Resort this week, despite previously denouncing The Walt Disney Company. The actor cut ties after Disney fired him from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The Sweeny Todd (2007) star won millions in the weeks-long trial, with public opinion initially leaning in his favor. In the following months, however, Depp’s personal life worsened. Many turned on the Edward Scissorhands (1990) actor after domestic abuse experts weighed in.

Depp recently wrapped filming Modi: A Journey of Appreciation, starring Al Pacino, in Italy. Though he’s best known on screen, Depp took a step back for the unreleased movie, instead sitting in the director’s chair. The film does not yet have a release date.

Though Depp publicly appears to be looking ahead, some fans believe he secretly returned to his roots. On multiple occasions, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) star surprised fans by hiding on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride as Captain Jack Sparrow. He also visited children’s hospitals in character.

Even though he hadn’t done so since 2017, a recent social media report alleged that Depp returned to Disneyland Park on Sunday, November 19. It claimed that an insider revealed that the actor secretly appeared as Captain Jack Sparrow instead of a Disney Character Performer.

“Johnny Depp was actually Captain Jack yesterday 11/19,” Reddit user u/sparklyrosegoldpants wrote. “A cast mention just told us that Johnny Depp was dressed up as Captain Jack yesterday. He played on Tom Sawyer island for awhile. I almost took a photo. I’m so mad I didn’t.”

Most Disney Parks fans were skeptical.

“A CM once told me George Lucas was in the park on Star Wars day,” said u/Disastrous_Potato160. “Turned out to be that regular guest dressed up as George Lucas. Don’t always believe what CMs tell you especially if it sounds like a rumor. A lot of them are fans too and like to talk about rumors or gossip just like us.”

But the poster insisted Depp visited Disneyland Resort.

“Cast member said he was being followed by 5 handlers while he was in the park,” they added. “This cast member had no reason to lie about it.”

Disneyland Resort nor Depp publicly shared anything about his alleged visit. But there might be a more straightforward explanation: a doppelganger.

“I will say that the new Jack at Disneyland is a dead ringer for how Johnny Depp looked 20 yeas ago,” u/SavisSon wrote.

The Disney Parks fan also shared a photo of the Disney cast member playing Jack Sparrow.

“Capt. Jack is a dead ringer for Depp,” they said. “The best I’ve ever seen.”

In a way, the dedicated actor brought a different, younger Depp back to Disneyland Park.

“He looks more like Johnny Depp than Johnny Depp currently does,” u/stellalunawitchbaby replied.

