‘Jurassic Park’ Is Finally Becoming a Stage Play, Heading to London

Jurassic Park (1993) is one of the most influential blockbusters of all time. Not only did Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi masterpiece pioneer ground-breaking digital and practical special effects that changed cinema forever, but the film is also a masterclass in how to craft tension and suspense. It’s really no surprise that it spawned a massive multi-media franchise.

In theaters alone, the films have grossed over $6 billion worldwide combined. Now, a seventh installment titled Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is in development, with the MCU’s Scarlett Johansson leading an all-new cast against InGen’s dinosaurs. Meanwhile, the rest of the franchise also continues to grow, with animated shows, video games, and more.

But now, Jurassic Park (1993) is also getting the stage play treatment — just not in the way you think. Hold On To Your Butts, a title inspired by the iconic phrase uttered by Samuel L Jackson’s chain-smoking chief computer engineer in 1993’s Jurassic Park, is returning to the stage after selling out at this year’s popular comedy event, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Created by New York-based creative team Recent Cutbacks, the live, “shot-for-shot” Jurassic Park parody will run at the Arcola Theater in London’s West End from December 10 — January 4, 2025, producers Sally Cade Holmes and Heather Shields have announced.

“Hold Onto Your Butts is everything we love about theatre – it celebrates imagination, is laugh-out-loud hilarious, and reinvents a classic,” they said in a statement, per WhatsOnStage. “After the success at Edinburgh Fringe, we’re excited to bring this ridiculously fun show to London this holiday season. The show delivers pure joy, and we can’t wait to share the laughter with audiences at the Arcola and beyond!”

“65 million years ago, dinosaurs ruled the Earth…,” the official blurb reads. “30 years ago, a movie about dinosaurs ruled the box office… This Festive Period, you are invited to HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS! Hold On To Your Butts is a must see ‘shot-for-shot’ parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time. After selling out in New York and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this wildly inventive tour-de-force of comedy, Foley sound and physical theatre is transferring to London for a strictly limited run. Don’t walk, RUN to get your tickets!”

There’s even an official trailer! Check it out below (the logo is hilarious):

Of course, there are no dinosaurs or any other special effects in this production — just two actors (Jack Baldwin and Laurence Pears) and a live foley artist (Charlie Ives). Still, if you’re a huge fan of Jurassic Park, you’ll probably want to check out this increasingly popular stage parody. Even if it looks like it has absolutely been spared quite a few major expenses.

Whether or not Jurassic Park will ever get an official stage play like Back to the Future, Harry Potter, and Stranger Things remains to be seen. It probably isn’t the easiest to adapt to theater, however, there’s always Jurassic World: Live Tour, which is the next best thing.

A UK tour is expected to begin sometime next year after the West End run is over. Tickets to the London show are on sale now — visit the official website for more information.

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Jurassic World Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Will you be checking out Hold On To Your Butts? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!