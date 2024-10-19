‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Receives Key Update Following New Trailer Release

There’s a lot of buzz within the Jurassic Park fandom right now. Not only is Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) heading to theaters next July, but the second season of the hit animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is currently streaming on Netflix.

However, if you ask any fan which project they’re most excited about, the chances are it won’t be either of the above. What really has fans “holding onto their butts” in anticipation is the upcoming first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA).

Set just twenty-four hours after the events of the original Jurassic Park, “Jurassic Park: Survival” revolves around an InGen scientist named Dr. Maya Joshi who has become stranded on Isla Nublar after failing to evacuate with her colleagues.

Now, with nothing but her wit, ingenuity, and all the resources at her disposal, Joshi must figure out a way to outlast the island’s deadly prehistoric inhabitants and other surprising threats lurking at every turn. Watch the official cinematic trailer for the game below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

In addition to the above trailer, which only gives us a taste of what we can expect in terms of gameplay during those final few scenes, the developers shared quite a lot of information about the upcoming title in a Q&A-style interview shared with IGN earlier this year.

Universal and Saber Interactive talked about everything from gameplay mechanics to the environment, what dinosaurs we can expect to encounter to iconic locations from the film, as well as never-before-seen areas. They also shared some beautiful screenshots from the game.

Unfortunately, they also confirmed that the game won’t be releasing this year as previously suspected. This is hardly surprising now considering we’ve not had any sort of follow-up trailer since last December, but it’s still disappointing to know that it’s nowhere in sight.

But now, it looks like the game could be heading to all major consoles next year. As shared on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit by user Jasonvsfreddyvs, the website FilmAffinity suggests that “Jurassic Park: Survival” will be releasing sometime in 2025.

While this isn’t official, it’s a huge possibility. Video games are notorious for leaving fans waiting years, but in the case of Jurassic Park, with a brand-new movie sequel currently in development, Universal will likely want to cash in on the game as quickly as possible.

Here’s the synopsis for the game, per the official website:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision. “Jurassic Park: Survival” will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Visit the official website for more information.

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

