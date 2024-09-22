‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel “Adding” New Dinosaurs to Original 1993 Film

“A new Jurassic era” is underway. Not only is Jurassic World Rebirth heading to theaters next July, but there are plenty of other Jurassic Park projects in development, including Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 and a third “Jurassic World Evolution” video game.

But what has us more excited than any of those upcoming entries is the first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA). In fact, if you speak to any Jurassic fan, they’ll probably tell you that they’re a lot more excited about the game than the new film.

Per the official website, the game is set on Isla Nublar “the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film” in which players assume control of “InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar” in “a never-before-told story.”

The official trailer for Jurassic Park: Survival was released at last year’s Game Awards. Though mostly cinematic, the teaser features a brief look at the first-person gameplay, which looks heavily inspired by “Alien: Isolation” (2014), a comparison fans have made ever since.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” — What We Know

Things went quiet for several months thereafter (which is hardly all that surprising in gaming); however, earlier this year Universal and Saber Interactive shared an internal Q&A with IGN, which revealed lots of new information about “Jurassic Park: Survival.”

Universal Products & Experiences executive producer John Melchior and Saber Interactive creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick teased many aspects of the game, from never-before-seen locations to gameplay mechanics, and the environment itself to the dinosaurs.

Among the dinosaurs are several familiar ones from the 1993 film, as confirmed by the trailer: there’s Tyrannosaurus Rex, Dilophosaurus, Velociraptor, and Gallimimus. From this, we can safely assume Brachiosaurus, Parasaurolophus, and Triceratops will appear, too.

Dinosaurs That Will Appear in the Game

The Q&A was accompanied by a set of gorgeous screenshots from the game, which includes a rain-battered bunker, the Visitor Center’s movie theater, the T-Rex hunting in the jungle, and Dr. Maya Joshi being chased by a pack of Velociraptors on the river rapids.

While the trio of raptors is confusing considering the T-Rex kills two of them in the film, with the third getting locked in a freezer by Lex and Tim (although it’s revealed to have escaped in the trailer), what’s even more puzzling is the mentioning of “special dinosaurs.”

In response to a question about “special dinosaurs” in the game that aren’t in the movie, Melchior said, “Life finds a way.” While we know nothing about these creatures, this will involve rewriting certain aspects of the film as they did not exist off-screen at the time.

“Survival” Will Retcon Jurassic Park

With that said, where there is space to expand the original story, then it will likely be filled. The truth is that there’s a lot happening behind the scenes in 1993’s Jurassic Park, and if anything’s going to fill some of those blanks, it will, of course, be a direct sequel of all things.

Dr. Maya Joshi herself is such an example. While she’s been created specifically for the game, there are several InGen scientists and other employees in the film we don’t see. Many extras populate the background in the labs, but there are even more dotted about the island.

As for these “special dinosaurs,” though many fans will assume they’re genetic hybrids of some kind (the most popular go-to theory), they may turn out to be dinosaurs that have somehow “gone wrong” during the engineering process and, as such, look extra terrifying.

The game will likely also feature several other dinosaurs that didn’t appear in the film.

When Is “Jurassic Park: Survival” Out?

“Jurassic Park: Survival” will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There’s no release date for the game. Visit the official website for more information.

What About Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

The film is being directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) with a screenplay written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park). Steven Spielberg also returns as executive producer.

It stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein.

Are you excited about “Jurassic Park: Survival”? Does its Jurassic World-inspired T-Rex design bother you? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!