Disney World Hikes Food Prices Overnight, Vacation Costs Skyrocket

It’s October 23, 2024, and Walt Disney World Resort has increased hundreds of food and beverage prices overnight. The announcement came alongside other cost increases across the Central Florida Disney parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs. Disney Park tickets, Disney Resort hotel valet parking, and Annual Passes all saw price hikes this morning.

The increase in food and beverage prices impacts go-to snacks and drinks like Mickey Mouse pretzels, churros, Coca-Cola beverages, and more.

The following prices increased across the board at Walt Disney World Resort, impacting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, Disney Springs, and all Disney Resort hotels:

Assorted Fountain Beverages – Regular: $4.79, formerly $4.49

Assorted Fountain Beverages – Large: $5.59, formerly $5.29

DASANI® Bottled Water: $4, formerly $3.75

Coca-Cola® Bottled Beverages: $5.29, formerly $4.99

Mickey Pretzel with Cheese: $7.99, formerly $7.79

Churro: $6.99, formerly $6.79

smartwater®: $6, formerly $5.75

POWERADE®: $5.29, formerly $4.99

Freshly Brewed Joffrey’s Coffee™ Regular: $4.29, formerly $3.79

Freshly Brewed Joffrey’s Coffee™ Decaf: $4.29, formerly $3.79

Hot Cocoa: $4.29, formerly $3.79

The price increases also affected hundreds of snacks and beverages exclusive to select locations throughout the Disney parks and Disney Resort hotels.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, certain alcoholic beverages increased by as much as $1.50 each. At EPCOT, the beloved Norway World Showcase Pavilion’s School Bread increased from $4.79 to $4.99. A Mickey Mouse cinnamon roll increased from $6.49 to $7.49. These are just a few examples of the thousands of price hikes Walt Disney World Resort imposed overnight.

Cost increases also impacted several price-fixed Table Service meal locations, including character dining and buffets:

900 Park Fare (Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa) Breakfast: $58, formerly $54 (child $37, formerly $34)

Dinner: $69, formerly $66 ($44, formerly $41) Akershus Royal Banquet Hall (EPCOT, Norway World Showcase Pavilion) Breakfast: $59, formerly $55 ($38, formerly $35)

Dinner: $69, formerly $67 ($46, formerly $43) Biergarten (EPCOT, Germany World Showcase Pavilion) Dinner: $49, no change to adult pricing ($28, formerly $27) Cape May Cafe (Disney’s Beach Club Resort) Breakfast: $49, formerly $47 ($33, formerly $30)

Dinner: $49, formerly $47 ($29, formerly $27) Chef Mickey’s (Disney’s Contemporary Resort) Breakfast: $58, formerly $54 ($37, formerly $34)

Dinner: $69, formerly $66 ($44, formerly $41) Cinderella’s Royal Table (Magic Kingdom Park, Fantasyland) Breakfast: $74, formerly $69 ($45, formerly $42)

Dinner: $88, formerly $84 ($52, formerly $49) The Crystal Palace (Magic Kingdom Park, Main Street, U.S.A.) Breakfast: $52, formerly $48 ($33, formerly $30)

Dinner: $62, formerly $61 ($42, formerly $40) The Diamond Horseshoe/Liberty Tree Tavern (Magic Kingdom Park, Liberty Square) Dinner: $44, formerly $42 ($24, formerly $23) Garden Grill Restaurant (EPCOT, The Land Pavilion) Breakfast: $49, formerly $47 ($33, formerly $30)

Dinner: $62, no change to adult pricing ($42, formerly $40) Hollywood & Vine (Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Echo Lake) Dinner: $63, no change to adult pricing ($42, formerly $40) ‘Ohana (Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort) Breakfast: $53, formerly $49 ($33, formerly $30)

Dinner: $65, formerly $62 ($42, formerly $40) Roundup Rodeo BBQ (Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Toy Story Land) Dinner: $49, formerly $45 ($27, formerly $25) Sebastian’s Bistro (Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort) Dinner: $39, formerly $38 ($21, formerly $20) Story Book Dining at Artist Point with Snow White (Disney’s Wilderness Lodge) Dinner: $67, formerly $65 ($41, formerly $39) Topolino’s Terrace (Disney’s Riviera Resort) Breakfast: $52, formerly $49 ($33, formerly $30) Tusker House Restaurant (Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Africa) Breakfast: $49, formerly $47 ($33, formerly $30)

Dinner: $64, formerly $62 ($42, formerly $40)

Make sure you update your dining budget for your upcoming Disney Parks trip. Most of these price increases are under $2 but add up over the course of a days-long vacation at Walt Disney World Resort, especially for larger parties!

It’s unclear if Walt Disney World Resort will raise the cost of the Disney Dining Plan to accommodate these price increases at Quick Service and Table Service locations throughout the Central Florida Disney parks and Resort hotels.

Are these Walt Disney World food and beverage price increases justified? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.