Disney Theme Park Now Charging $9 for Coca-Cola

Things are getting a lot more expensive at Disney, including Coca-Cola.

Related: Disney Files Damaging New Lawsuit Against Ron DeSantis

Disney is notorious for its expensive theme parks and resorts around the world. From Disneyland in California to Disneyland in Paris, France, guests better come prepared to drop some serious cash whenever they’re planning a Disney vacation. In the last several years, we’ve seen the Disney theme park become exponentially more expensive, with Disney adding new paid services and features to its locations. In 2019, we saw The Walt Disney Company introduce Disney Genie, one of the most controversial additions to the Disney theme Park experience in the history of the company. Disney Genie is free but for a price; guests can pay for Genie+ to access more features that make their day at the parks a little easier.

This service is incredibly controversial, with many fans preferring the long-defunct FastPass system, which was entirely free. However, one of the largest costs of a Disney vacation, or any vacation, is the food. Theme park food is infamous for being expensive, and Disney is no exception. Walt Disney World and Disneyland are home to some absolutely delicious snacks and treats, but prices are considerably higher than they are outside of the park gates.

Recently, some news broke regarding changes coming to a certain Disney resort, and one iconic beverage is about to get a lot pricier.

Disneyland Paris recently introduced new pricing for the Disneyland Hotel at the resort, and fans are noticing some serious price hikes. One of the biggest changes involves Coca-Cola, the classic soda found across all Disney theme parks. We quickly noticed that the price for a 33 cl (11 oz.) Coke is now nine euros or roughly $10 with tax.

The Walt Disney Company has had a long partnership with the Coca-Cola Company, offering various products, stores, and experiences within its theme parks. Expensive Coke is nothing new, with fans going wild for the exclusive bottle designs for Coke products back when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge first opened in 2019 at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

More of these new prices are laid out by DLPReport, who shared the information on X (Twitter).

🍸 First look at the menu for the “Fleur de Lys” bar at the Disneyland Hotel, with Signature Cocktails priced at €28 and craft coffees at €14. pic.twitter.com/ILIrZ9m2Ak — DLP Report (@DLPReport) December 22, 2023

While we have to admit this is quite a heavy price to pay for Coke, we are not totally surprised. As we said, the Disney theme parks are expensive, requiring guests to pay some incredibly high prices for regular, run-of-the-mill snacks such as popcorn and churros. These changes come as part of the multi-year refurbishment of the Disneyland Hotel at the Disneyland Paris Resort.

What are your thoughts on prices at Disney?