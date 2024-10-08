Is Disney World About to Shut Down for Days? Hurricane Milton Forces Major Policy Changes

As Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida, Disney World has extended its Hurricane Policy for the second time in just a few days, offering flexibility to guests amid uncertainty.

The Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast late Wednesday or early Thursday, leaving those in Central Florida, including Disney World, preparing for possible impacts. The decision to extend the policy suggests Disney may be anticipating prolonged disruptions due to Milton’s severity.

Disney World Extends Hurricane Policy Again

In its latest update, Disney World announced that it would extend its Hurricane Policy through October 14, 2024. Initially, the policy was set to run until October 12, but with the looming arrival of Hurricane Milton, Disney opted to extend it twice, first to October 13 and now to October 14.

Interestingly, Disney also changed the start date of the policy from October 6 to October 8. While this may seem like a minor adjustment, it could indicate Disney’s anticipation of heightened disruptions as the storm approaches.

Guests with bookings between October 8 and October 14 can modify or cancel their reservations without incurring penalties. This includes both room-only bookings and vacation packages.

However, reservations that include air transportation or services provided by third parties may not be eligible for online modifications. Disney has encouraged affected guests to contact guest services for assistance with such reservations.

This extension of Disney’s Hurricane Policy is especially important for those who have been planning their trips for months, as it provides a safeguard for last-minute changes.

Historically, Disney has activated its Hurricane Policy during major storms, allowing guests to adjust their travel plans based on the potential risks. The company has built a reputation for being proactive and customer-focused in these situations, and this recent extension follows that trend.

Potential for Closures and Extended Disruptions

While Disney has not yet announced any theme park closures for Wednesday, the question on everyone’s mind is: Will Disney World close its parks during Hurricane Milton? Given the storm’s projected path and intensity, Disney will likely have to make some significant adjustments.

In the past, Disney has closed its parks during select hurricanes, though it often waits until the storm’s impact is clearer before making such an announcement. For now, normal operations are expected to continue on Tuesday, October 8, despite Milton’s approach.

The potential for extended disruptions is high. A Category 3 or 4 hurricane has the capability to cause widespread damage, especially along the coast, and even inland areas like Orlando could see significant effects. High winds, heavy rain, and flooding are all concerns that could lead to park closures, evacuations, or operational adjustments.

Even if Disney World doesn’t close its parks entirely, it’s possible that select areas or accommodations could be affected. For instance, Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Copper Creek Cabins have already been announced for closure starting on October 9.

In addition, if Milton’s path continues to move toward Central Florida, more closures could follow, including other resorts and even theme parks themselves.

Historically, Disney has shown its commitment to guest safety during hurricanes. When Hurricane Irma struck in 2017, Disney closed all four of its theme parks, two water parks, and Disney Springs for nearly two full days. The parks reopened quickly once the storm had passed, but only after extensive cleanup and safety checks were performed.

Disney’s Hurricane Policy: A Closer Look

Disney’s Hurricane Policy is one of the most guest-friendly in the industry. The policy typically kicks in when the National Hurricane Center issues a hurricane warning for the Orlando area or a guest’s place of residence.

Under the policy, guests with vacation bookings can reschedule their trip or cancel without penalties. However, this policy does not apply to airfare booked through third parties or travel protection plans.

In the case of Hurricane Milton, the policy covers check-in dates from October 8 to October 14. Guests who booked through Disney directly can cancel or reschedule their vacations online, though those who booked airfare or third-party services may need to reach out to the relevant companies to adjust their plans.

One of the more unique aspects of Disney’s policy is its flexibility regarding travel dates.

Guests can choose to reschedule their trip up to one year from the original booking date without any penalties, providing peace of mind for those worried about the potential long-term impact of a storm like Milton. While many other resorts in Florida have similar policies, Disney’s is notably more generous in terms of rescheduling options.

Will Disney World Close on Wednesday?

As of now, Disney World has not announced any park closures for Wednesday, October 9, when Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall. However, the extension of the Hurricane Policy could be a sign that Disney is preparing for more significant disruptions.

With the storm’s strength and unpredictable path, it’s possible that Disney will follow the same course of action it took during previous hurricanes and announce closures in the coming days.

If Disney does close its parks, it will likely be a temporary measure, lasting just long enough for the storm to pass and for safety checks to be completed. Disney has a well-documented history of efficiently reopening its parks after hurricanes, often within 24 to 48 hours of the storm’s passing.

Still, the extension of the Hurricane Policy through October 14 hints at the possibility that Disney expects Milton’s impacts to last longer than initially anticipated.

So, is it possible Disney World will close for an extended amount of time? Yes, but it will all depend on Hurricane Milton and the effects that come from the storm in Central Florida.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who will be affected by Hurricane Milton. Please stay safe.