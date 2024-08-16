Yet Another Disney World Location Closes for Good

Walt Disney World Resort has closed another location for good.

Another Disney World Location Closes Down Forever

Disney Springs, the lively shopping, dining, and entertainment district at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, continues to evolve. Formerly known as Downtown Disney, Disney Springs is divided into four unique areas: The Landing, Marketplace, West Side, and Town Center.

Several establishments at this location have closed permanently in recent months, including the globally recognized ALEX and ANI Jewelry Store. The Swings N’ Things – The Hammock Experts Kiosk has also ceased operations, according to the official Walt Disney World website.

While the House of Mouse has not yet announced what will replace these closures, the company is known for its prompt and innovative responses to changes in the district, ensuring that visitors continue to find enjoyable experiences at this location in Orlando.

A recent report from Inside the Magic highlights a new closure impacting guests at the Shades of Green Resort. The Garden Gallery Marketplace, a dining venue at the resort, has ceased operations, adding to the list of recent closures across Walt Disney World Resort, which have affected various dining spots and attractions.

Additionally, the Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories in Disney Springs Town Center area has shut its doors indefinitely since June 16. The reason for this closure has not been provided. This development continues a trend of changes at the famous Central Florida destination, where several establishments have recently closed or undergone significant alterations.

On Monday, August 5, Disney Springs announced via Instagram that Candy Cauldron, a famous dessert shop on the district’s West Side, will be closing indefinitely. This location, situated near the AMC Theater and Coca-Cola store, is currently undergoing refurbishment. The Instagram story, shared with its 1.4 million followers, hinted at the upcoming changes, stating the following:

Magic mirror on the wall, something is brewing this fall,” the post read. “Disney’s Candy Cauldron is temporarily closed for updates and will reopen in the coming months with some exciting new treats.

And now, another location has shuttered its doors for good. Once again, inside Disney Springs, the theme park giant might be cooking up new development plans for portions of this destination, as multiple locations have closed since the start of the year. This could mean some new and exciting experiences are on the horizon for guests visiting the Springs.

Sanuk, a retailer known for its shoes, apparel, and accessories, has closed its doors permanently at The Landing in Disney Springs. The store was among the initial tenants when The Landing opened in February 2015. There has been no announcement regarding what will take its place in the retail space.

With yet another shop closing down, guests can expect some kind of update from the House of Mouse soon, giving us insight into what could be coming next at this now-vacant location. With new lands, experiences, and attractions announced for Walt Disney World Resort, it will only be a matter of time until this House of Mouse location in Orlando is overhauled to keep up with the times for guests worldwide.