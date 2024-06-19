Disney Springs Location Closed Indefinitely at Disney World

A Disney Springs location has closed indefinitely for reasons unknown.

Inside the Magic recently reported a restaurant closure affecting guests at the Shades of Green resort. The closure of the Garden Gallery Marketplace comes amid other shutdowns across Walt Disney World Resort property ranging from other dining locations to entire attractions.

Now, another location has joined the list of closures at the popular Central Florida destination. The Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories, located in the Town Center area of Disney Springs, indefinitely closed on June 16 without explanation.

“Feel as though you’re in a fairytale as you float through the ultimate destination for Disney-themed baubles, handbags, and more,” reads the store description on the official Walt Disney World Resort website.

Disney’s webpage or the Ever After Jewelers company site do not provide any other information, aside from the statement that “Ever After will be closing temporarily on June 16.”

The closure of Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories, which offers discounts for both Annual Passholders and Disney Visa cardmembers, is not the first to hit the Disney Springs location. Both The Art of Shaving and ALEX & ANI closed in early 2024, and the demolition of the shuttered NBA Experience also commenced this year.

Update: It has recently been confirmed that the location will be transformed into Disney Ever After.

Not a closure but rather a dose of negative press came last month when the beloved Gideon’s Bakehouse became the center of worrying claims. The Ghost of Gideon’s (@ghostsofgideons) Instagram account posted shocking claims of unsafe working conditions, discrimination, and unfair pay.

In spite of these closures and negative press, Disney Springs remains popular for its wide variety of retail, dining, and beverage options. Just a few weeks ago, the free-to-enter destination at Disney World welcomed a new nighttime show: Disney Dreams That Soar, presented by AT&T.

“Imagine hundreds of state-of-the-art drones “dancing” across the sky, choreographed to a soaring musical score of iconic Disney music and memorable dialogue from beloved Disney movies,” writes the Disney Springs website. “Watch them fly in a constant state of transformation—designing towering elements that are 400 feet tall and creating images of some of your favorite Disney characters from Toy Story, Coco, Dumbo, Peter Pan, Up, the Star Wars saga, and more!”

Guests can catch the new drone show from May 24 through September 2, 2024, at Disney Springs, where it is performed nightly.

Whether guests want a respite from the crowded lands of Magic Kingdom or to avoid the festival footfall of EPCOT, Disney Springs is a popular choice for a break from the parks.

