Disney World Waives Fees for New Nighttime Spectacular, Free Entry Guaranteed Through Summer

This month, Disney World guests will get a free brand new nighttime show, and it will require no park ticket for entry.

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World Resort from May 24th through to September 2, you are about to get a free perk that is extremely rare at the most magical place on earth. If you visit any of the Disney theme parks, one of the best offerings is nighttime shows. Aside from Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which has been closing before sunset, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios all have nighttime spectaculars that will have your jaw on the floor.

From Happily Ever After to Fantasmic to Luminous, the nighttime displays are enough to get guests wanting to visit the parks, even if that is the only thing that they get to do during the day. In order to see those shows, however, you have to pay the House of Mouse a hefty price tag. Lately, tickets have been selling at most for $184 per day per person due to the strain of price hikes the company implemented during ex-Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s reign.

With the cost of a Disney vacation constantly increasing, some families may not be able to purchase a park ticket for each day of their visit.

Guests can participate in some free activities at Disney, such as resort hopping to check out all of the different theme hotels on the property and visiting Disney Springs to enjoy shopping, dining, nightlife, and entertainment. With its expansive property and so much to do, Disney Springs is almost like a theme park in itself.

Now, Disney Springs will feel like more of a theme park than ever.

Dreams That Soar is a new nighttime drone show coming to Disney Springs as a new way to bring Disney’s magical stories to life. Disney Springs did have a drone show for the holidays years back, but after the incredible drone technology that Disneyland Paris cultivated, this show will undoubtedly be better than ever.

It has been seven years since Disney offered a free nighttime show like this, allowing guests to feel like they are spending their night in a theme park, without having to spend a dime, and it comes at the perfect time, as Universal Orlando Resort has also just announced their summer line up which will involve an all-new Harry Potter nighttime show on the Hogwarts castle, the Mega Movie Parade, the opening of DreamWorks land, and the new lagoon show at Universal Studios Florida which will utilize hundreds of drones, Cinesational.

With drone usage being such a state-of-the-art technology, it is good to see that Disney World is not falling behind and they are making their show open and available to all guests.

Disney has described Dreams That Soar as “You can fly” which takes on a whole new meaning as we showcase Disney stories celebrating the joy of flight with state-of-the-art drones choreographed to create designs in the sky and paired with a “soaring” musical score (see what I did there?) and memorable movie quotes. After spending a day delighting in shopping, discovering fun activities, and savoring diverse flavors at Disney Springs, turn your eyes to the skies above the West Side with a show amongst the stars”.

We do not yet have show times for Dreams That Soar, but we will likely learn closer to the opening date of the show.

This month, guests visiting Disney World or locals to Florida will also get another free perk. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has put in a legislature that will waive all fees for national parks on Memorial Day.

“He asserted that waiving fees for the parks for Memorial Day will increase tourist traffic and revenue, saying, “I think part of the reason people have come to Florida is we have the best beaches, we have the best fishing, and we have the best state parks in the entire country. In fact, our Florida state parks at 29 million visitors in 2023, and that generates an annual economic impact of $3.6 billion.”

While it’s not a free Disney Day, it’s another free activity that guests in the area can participate in if they want to avoid the Memorial Day crowds at the park.

Disney is also introducing a lot of exciting offerings this spring.

Joy will be meeting in Pixar Plaza at Disney’s Hollywood Studios starting June 10 to commemorate Inside Out 2′s debut. On June 10 ¡Celebración Encanto! will debut at CommuniCore Plaza, which means that all the construction walls will finally be down! This will be the final step in EPCOT’s transformation after adding Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Creations Shop, the lights on Spaceship Earth, and Space 220 Restaurant, Connections Café & Eatery, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, Walt the Dreamer, and World Celebration Gardens.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will also have celebrations commence on June 10 for the 30th anniversary of Disney Animation’s The Lion King.

This summer will certainly have a lot of extra offerings for theme park guests, which is great because the summer is a peak season at Walt Disney World Resort due to school being on break.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World Resort this summer?