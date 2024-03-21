Drone Notice for All Walt Disney World Guests Officially Verified

Get ready to soar with Walt Disney World’s newest drone show!

If you have ever been to Walt Disney World, you have likely been blown away by their nighttime entertainment. At the moment, Magic Kingdom lights the night sky with Happily Ever After, Disney’s Hollywood Studios brings guests into Mickey Mouse’s dreams and nightmares with Fantasmic, and EPCOT takes us through the unified journey of life through Disney songs with Luminous in the World Showcase lagoon.

While these are all incredible displays, Disneyland Paris has been the only Disney park to offer something entirely unique when it comes to Disney nighttime entertainment is their drone technology. Initially, Walt Disney Studios Park had the Avengers: Power the Night drone show each evening which would take place on the Tower of Terror, next to their Avengers Campus.

Now, that the show has come to an end, Disneyland Paris Park has the Main Street Electrical Sky Parade, which takes the classic Main Street Electrical Parade to the sky.

At Walt Disney World, this technology has been long-awaited, and now, it is arriving!

The production, titled Disney Dreams That Soar, draws inspiration from Disney narratives centered around flight! These drones are programmed to craft enchanting formations in the sky, set to a captivating musical soundtrack featuring iconic movie quotes.

Disney shared the news, stating:

At Disney Springs, drones take to the skies above Lake Buena Vista with “Disney Dreams That Soar,” a summertime experience that will be a late-night perk for visitors. “You can fly” takes on a whole new meaning as we showcase Disney stories celebrating the joy of flight with state-of-the-art drones choreographed to create designs in the sky and paired with a “soaring” musical score (see what I did there?) and memorable movie quotes. After spending a day delighting in shopping, discovering fun activities and savoring diverse flavors at Disney Springs, turn your eyes to the skies above the West Side with a show amongst the stars. “Disney Dreams That Soar” will run nightly from May 24 through Sept. 2!

Sadly, this show will only run through the summer, giving guests another reason to visit Walt Disney World during the busier season.

One of the best things about this new show is that it will be entirely free as it will be visible from Disney Springs, which is a real perk for guests. This is one of many perks that Disney is adding through the summer months. The new Disney Blog Post also shared that a new Encanto show at EPCOT called ¡Celebración Encanto! starting on June 10 at the new ComminCore stage.

On the same day, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is the celebration for the 30th anniversary of The Lion King, and Joy will start meeting at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Right now, it is spring break, which was anticipated to be an extremely busy time of month for Disney, but on the contrary, it has not busy at all (compared to what was expected). Disney has likely noticed this attendance dip, and now, they are offering more things for guests to enjoy during the next major kids’ school holiday — the summer.

Are you excited to see Disney Dreams That Soar at Walt Disney World Resort?