Flying Drone Crashes at Disney Theme Park

A peculiar incident took place yet again at Disney involving a drone.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are famous for their long list of incredible rides and attractions that Guests can enjoy. From Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to Disneyland Park in California, there’s no end in sight to the amazing experiences that wait for Guests at the Disney Parks.

This extends, of course, to the international Disney Parks, too, with some of Walt Disney Imagineering’s best ideas represented at these Resorts.

However, the Disney Parks are also famous for featuring som truly unbelievable nighttime shows and live entertainment spectaculars.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has really kicked things up a notch in this department, utilizing impressive drone technology to put together absolutely incredible shows.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has implemented drone technology into its nighttime spectacular over the last year, giving fans and Guests an incredible experience. There’s been Marvel-themed shows as well as Disney D-Light, which was the first show to utilize drones at the Resort.

Unfortunately, a few drones have encountered issues, with at least two different units crashing into multiple locations at the Resort.

All it was asking for was to light up the sky 💔 pic.twitter.com/OCuuzLry4M — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 25, 2023

Another crashed drone was spotted earlier this year, indicating this is a somewhat common issue for drones at the Disneyland Paris Resort.

Hopefully, Disney doesn’t lose too many of these drone units and can continue putting on incredible shows for the foreseeable future.

In other news, the Disneyland Paris Resort is currently entangled in controversy, with hundreds of employees going on strike at the theme parks. Cast members have been publicly demonstrating inside the Parks for months in an attempt to get better work conditions and higher wages.

Have you been to the Disneyland Paris Resort? What’s your favorite show at the Disney Parks?