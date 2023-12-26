Disney World Location Closing Permanently Days After Christmas

A longtime Walt Disney World destination is closing its doors forever.

Related: Guests Abandon Disney World on Christmas

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some truly incredible and unforgettable experiences. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, there’s no end to all of the fun and magical times to be had while visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” A big part of this “magic” stems from the actual rides and attractions found inside the four theme parks, but there’s plenty to do outside of visiting these four parks as well. With Disney World being located in the often-hot-and-humid Orlando, Florida, guests can also enjoy two amazing water parks: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach.

However, Disney Springs acts as a place to go when you’re in between days at the theme parks and water parks, offering guests a chance to shop, dine, eat, drink, and relax.

Related: Disney Reveals Stunning New Look Into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disney Springs is a fantastic place to visit if you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World. Here, guests are encouraged to shop til they drop, with Disney Springs hosting around 100 different places to shop and about 60 different locations to eat at. From the Rainforest Cafe to Harley Davidson, there’s something for everyone here. Unfortunately, Disney Springs will soon be losing a cherished location after nearly a decade of business.

As we reported earlier in the year, the longtime location The Art of Shaving, will be permanently closing next week on January 2, 2024. Disney Springs. “Look and feel your best—fill any grooming need with personalized service and an array of high-end essentials,” states the official store website for The Art of Shaving. This location has been a part of the Walt Disney World Resort since 2015, offering guests authentic and premium shaves and treatments. We’re incredibly disappointed to see such a treasured location close forever at Disney, especially right after Christmas.

The building sits in a high-traffic area, indicating The Art of Shaving will be replaced rather quickly. However, at this time, we are still unsure what will be replacing this location. Some of our favorite locations to shop at Disney Springs are the Coca-Cola Store, The LEGO Store, and the Vera Bradley Store. Some of our favorite spots to grab a bite would have to be Chicken Guy and Earl of Sandwich. For guests seeking more of a sit-down experience, we highly recommend Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’, which serves some of the best fried chicken we’ve ever had.

What’s your favorite spot in Walt Disney World? Do you visit Disney Springs often?