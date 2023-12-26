Guests Abandon Disney World on Christmas

Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year at the Walt Disney World Resort, but something’s missing from EPCOT this year.

As things get festive at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom and the glitz and the glamor of the movies sparkles at Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT seems to be lacking one thing its neighbors have in abundance, the crowds.

As Guests flood the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT seems unnaturally sparse considering how much the innovative Disney Park offers its visitors for the Christmas season. Along with the famous Candlelight Procession, the International Festival of Holidays has a bounty of treats, shows, and experiences to draw a crowd, but Christmas Eve showed a very different outcome.

Crowds Vanish from EPCOT

The footage in the TikTok from @407andbeyond showed a surprisingly manageable day at EPCOT on Christmas Eve morning last weekend, and even this writer was surprised to see just how empty the Park was compared to previous visits. An hour long wait for something like Soarin’ was nothing unusual for a standard Disney day, but there was a sizable absense of people for 11:30 in the morning on a weekend.

This is likely due to heaps of guests storming the Magic Kingdom for its own serving of seasonal celebrations, as the holidays tend to cram guests into the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy. As shown by other visitors, the Holidays at the Magic Kingdom can be quite dense even at the best of times.

Statistics from WDW Passport show an unusually mild day for crowds and wait times, with the more popular rides like Cosmic Rewind and Frozen Ever After maintaining their typical long lines, but thing were still less busy on average compared to visiting in June. That said, the park still had tons of holiday cheer to serve up to visiting guests.

Blame it on the Magic Kingdom’s popularity or Guests simply wanting to enjoy the holidays away from hoards of other visitors, but this still feels like an unseasonable low for EPCOT this time of year. Perhaps the park will see a spike in popularity once the New Year celebrations begin?

Were you at EPCOT on Christmas Eve? Tell Inside the Magic what you thought of the crowds in the comments below!