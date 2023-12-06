Disney Parks Take Charge Against Antisemitism

As the holiday season officially begins, many places go the extra mile to deck the halls. However, while most are trimming the trees with bits and bobs, the Jewish community has been left out… Unless they’re at Disney.

Although it has arguably been less represented than Christmastime, Hanukkah is still one of the most prominent winter holidays that can be thoroughly seen across a sea of popular media. Although it might be short a TV special or two, Mickey and his pals are no strangers to the festival of lights.

Anyone who’s ever been to the holiday celebrations at EPCOT knows that the winter months are home to more than just Christmas and New Year’s, as multiple cultures and nations put on their festive best. However, other parks and places of interest have displayed a massive decline in representation, particularly for the Jewish community with the lack of Hanukkah celebrations.

Disney Parks Honor Hanukkah in a Darkened World

A recent report from Newsweek shared that multiple major cities and events are canceling their Hanukkah events and celebrations. Amidst the conflict between Israel and Palestine, some believe that promoting menorahs and dreidels might be in bad taste.

While those behind the decisions have attempted to come off as neutral, it’s proving destructive for their public image. Newsweek shared the cancellation of one such event where a menorah lighting was dubbed “inappropriate.”

“Newsweek previously reported on the 2nd Sundays Art and Music Festival’s decision to cancel a planned menorah lighting event in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Sunday, which will be the fourth night of the annual Jewish “Festival of Lights.” The event’s founder, Shirley Vermillion, said the plan “seemed very inappropriate” given the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, and did not want people “feeling like we are siding with a group over the other,” stressing that they have worked to avoid religious affiliation in the past.”

This isn’t the only Hanukkah-related event to be canceled in light of the war in Gaza, and it has undoubtedly led to the rise in antisemitic ideologies in the current social climate. However, Disney has welcomed its Jewish fans with open arms this year.

Not only has the Walt Disney Company utilized merchandise and Mickey in sharing various holiday traditions on Disney Junior, including Hanukkah and Kwanza, but Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort have gone full force in bringing the celebrations to a wider audience. Needless to say, the company has offered more than just candles and blue lights.

At EPCOT, Walt Disney World has incorporated a Jewish storyteller in its International Festival of the Holidays, as well as an opportunity for guests to enjoy seasonal Jewish cuisine such as latkes and rugalach at one of the Holiday Kitchens. In Disneyland, a smaller celebration is held, but the Park invites Mostly Kosher, a jewish klezmer band to celebrate the eight nights with “an eclectic blend of musical styles.”

Although Disney has been criticized for its lack of representation in the past, it has clearly done wonders for Hanukkah this year. Additionally, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Disney go the extra mile for its Jewish audience, as Marvel has incorporated the same attention to shows like Spidey and His Amazing Friends, as well as the wealth of Jewish characters in the comic book canon.

Although modern culture might see this as taking sides in a heated international conflict or simply a cash grab and further commercialization of the holiday season, it seems like Disney is genuine in its efforts. If the studio is willing to get Mickey Mouse himself in on the game, it’s essentially the ultimate inclusion act.

Is the House of Mouse celebrating Hanukkah right? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!