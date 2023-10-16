Longtime Disney World Location Closing Forever, Reports Indicate

A longtime destination at the Walt Disney World Resort is reportedly closing its doors very soon.

When guests visit the Walt Disney World Resort, they will find a ton of things to do, explore, and enjoy. The resort is made up of Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, with each of these four theme parks offering guests the chance to have fun and become immersed in some of the most impressive theme park locations in the world. Guests will find rides ranging from slow-moving dark rides like Haunted Mansion to thrilling, high-tech roller coasters like the brand-new TRON Lightcycle/Run.

Over the years, the Walt Disney World Resort, specifically Magic Kingdom, has become the most visited theme park destination on earth, and for good reason. We can’t think of a more magical place to spend a family vacation or a short weekend couples trip. However, the four theme parks are hardly all there is to do at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Guests have the option of visiting two incredible water parks on the Walt Disney World property as well as other recreational locations. But by far, the most popular destination outside of the four parks is Disney Springs.

Disney Springs is a fantastic place to visit if you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World. Here, guests are encouraged to shop til they drop, with Disney Springs hosting around 100 different places to shop and about 60 different locations to eat at. There are also quite a lot of live entertainment offerings here as well. Disney Springs is a great place to take a break and relax with a drink in hand and is ideal for guests looking to take a break from the long lines at the rest of Walt Disney World.

While the name Disney Springs is unique to the Walt Disney World Resort, the actual location is not. Guests will find similar shopping and dining hubs at their Disney resorts, including the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Disneyland Paris in Chessy, France.

Unfortunately, as is the case with any place, things must come to an end. At Disney Springs, we’ve seen several stores close over the last few months, with another one set to shut its doors. It has been reported that The Art of Shaving will be permanently closing on January 2, 2024, at Disney Springs. “Look and feel your best—fill any grooming need with personalized service and an array of high-end essentials,” states the official store website for The Art of Shaving.

“Seeking a thoughtful present? Impeccable gentlemen—including groomsmen—will love receiving our gift cards, barber spa services, and custom-tailored specialty gift sets. If you can grow it, we can groom it!”

Services here include the following:

Scalp Therapy Treatment

Premium Haircut

Premium Head Shave

Premium Shave

Express Facial

Spa Packages

At this time, we do not know why this location is closing. The Art of Shaving has been a part of Disney Springs since 2015, making it one of the older locations. We’re always sad to see a popular location go, especially one as unique as this. We will continue to update our story as more information becomes available.

What’s your favorite place to visit while at the Walt Disney World Resort? Do you enjoy Disney Springs?