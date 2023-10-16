Girls Berated and Almost Kicked Out of Universal after Viral Prank

A group was almost kicked out of Universal Studios.

While theme parks evolve and change every year,m with new experiences being added constantly, one thing is for certain: guests want to have fun. Whether they’re visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, or Universal Studios in Beijing, China, theme park guests seek fun and entertainment wherever they go. Fun is key at any theme park, and a large part of this fun can be found in the actual attractions themselves.

Over the years, both Universal and Disney have created and developed some of the best theme park attractions in history, ranging from classics like Haunted Mansion to thrilling modern coasters such as Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

The Universal Orlando Resort is about to expand very soon, with Epic Universe set to open in 2025. This addition will act as Universal Orlando’s third theme park and will feature dozens of new things to explore and experience, ranging from Mario to How to Train Your Dragon. This new park will be the biggest Universal expansion yet, and we are super excited for it to finally open.

However, it’s crucial that there’s something even younger guests can enjoy.

Both Disney and Universal feature a wide range of rides and attractions, ensuring guests of any age can experience something. One of these more tame rides is the Cat in the Hat ride in Seuss Landing at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. This dark ride takes guests on a journey through Dr. Suess’ most popular story of a cat in a hat.

As we said, The Cat in the Hat ride is located inside Universal’s Islands of Adventure, one of two theme parks at the Universal Orlando Resort. Here, guests will find some truly incredible rides and attractions, ranging from frightening coasters like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure to slow-moving classic experiences like Jurassic Park River Adventure.

A video recently went viral on TikTok, showing a group of guests screaming at the top of their lungs while riding the Cat in the Hat ride. This activity became somewhat of a joke after a guest did the same thing nearly two years ago. By no means is the Cat in the Hat ride “scary” or “terrifying,” but there are certain aspects that we must admit are quite creepy.

The guests scream throughout the ride in a way that can only be described as a mixture of bloodcurdling and annoying. The Universal team member operating the ride must have agreed with this description as they got onto the guests screaming, informing them that they had to stop.

You can check out the full video below:

TikTok user @dianneradic shared the video of herself and friends, claiming they almost got “kicked out” of Universal because of what they did. The video ends with a Universal team member firmly calling them out, saying, “In the front. Please stop that. It’s just a ride.”

This stern warning played over the ride’s speaker system, meaning everyone on the attraction could hear. Luckily, the group did not actually get kicked off the ride, but engaging in behavior like this is a more-than-likely way to get escorted off of any ride, not just at Universal.

What’s the scariest ride at Universal Studios?