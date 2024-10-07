Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

With Hurricane Milton Approaching, School Closures Complicate Disney World’s Plans

A majestic castle with blue rooftops and golden spires sits against a dramatic sky where dark clouds and bright sunlight create a striking contrast. Lush green foliage surrounds the castle, reminiscent of the Magic Kingdom, adding to the fairytale-like atmosphere.

Credit: Disney Dining

While Hurricane Helene just missed Central Florida, it appears that the area will not be so lucky with Hurricane Milton. On Monday, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Milton to a category five as it bears down on Central Florida.

A large airplane soars over a fairytale castle backdrop near Orlando Airport, with a massive swirling storm depicted in the sky. The scene elegantly combines elements of aviation, fantasy, and weather phenomena—perfect for those dreaming of vacations to Disney World.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis has already issued a state of emergency for the area, as heavy rain, flooding, and damaging winds are expected in Central Florida. However, what is making matters worse is the severe weather expected in the area before Hurricane Milton makes landfall, which could make the flooding and storm surge even worse.

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort are already in a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Milton, and both have urged guests to leave the area if they can.

However, getting out of the area may not be so easy. Orlando International Airport and Tampa Airport announced they would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday before the storm.

People wearing rain ponchos walk through a theme park area with oversized toy decorations and a large Buzz Lightyear statue. The ground is wet, suggesting recent rainfall. Trees and park signs are visible in the background.
Credit: Inside the Magic

As the state continues preparing for the storm, local school districts and universities have announced closures in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

Local School Closures

Orange County, Seminole County, Marion County, Volusia County, Pinellas County, and Osceola County have all announced that school will not be held on Wednesday or Thursday. Most school districts have also canceled all after-school activities on Tuesday afternoons.

Nearly all the school districts surround Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando. Later in the week, the school districts will determine the schedule for Friday classes.

People walk in raincoats at a theme park featuring colorful decorations from Toy Story, including large building blocks, a roller coaster, and a statue of a cowboy character. The ground is wet, and some visitors use umbrellas.
Credit: Inside the Magic

The cancelation of schools in the area complicates matters for Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando. Without school on Wednesday and Thursday, most cast members will not have childcare for either day.

As of Monday afternoon, none of the Orlando theme parks had announced plans to close ahead of the storm.

Milton’s Path

The storm began as Tropical Storm Milton and slowly made its way across the gulf as it headed toward Florida. It is expected to make landfall on Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The Gulf Coast barely missed Hurricane Helene, but the storm surge caused 12 deaths in Tampa. This storm is expected to hit Tampa and the area just south of the city in West Florida.

Map showing the projected path of Hurricane Milton from the Gulf of Mexico towards the southeastern U.S. over several days, potentially affecting areas near Disney World. The cone indicates possible track zones, with lines marking expected storm positions and intensity.
Credit: National Hurricane Center

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging residents who live near the Florida Gulf Coast to evacuate if they can.

So, as schools close, Disney World and Universal’s decisions become more complicated, especially if the parks need workers for the guests who cannot leave.

