Forecasters Issue 48-Hour Warning to All Disney World Guests

Forecasters are issuing a warning 48 hours in advance that will significantly impact Walt Disney World Resort guests heading to the theme parks this weekend into next week.

Florida’s hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, and Walt Disney World, like the rest of the state, is subject to weather impacts during this period. The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has been particularly active, with 12 named storms, including seven hurricanes.

While Hurricane Kirk and Tropical Storm Leslie remain far out in the Atlantic and pose no direct threat to land, their effects on Florida’s surf and rip currents are still being felt.

Hurricane #Kirk is maintaining category 4 strength in the central North Atlantic Ocean. Find out what this might mean for the UK weather next week in our latest News Release: click here – @metofficestorms on X

Hurricane #Kirk is maintaining category 4 strength in the central North Atlantic Ocean. Find out what this might mean for the UK weather next week in our latest News Release: https://t.co/7J2buh6GAh pic.twitter.com/3m0uCjMYkb — Met Office Storms (@metofficestorms) October 4, 2024

According to the NHC, the distant Category 4 Hurricane Kirk contributes to rough surf along Florida’s east coast. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for dangerous rip currents and rough seas through the weekend, urging visitors to avoid swimming or wading in the ocean. For Disney guests planning trips to nearby beaches like Cocoa Beach or Daytona Beach, these conditions could pose safety risks.

Even without a direct hit, the tropical system developing in the Gulf has the potential to cause significant rainfall and flooding in central Florida, which could disrupt Disney vacations.

Guests planning to visit the theme parks should be aware of the situation and make preparations to stay safe and enjoy their trip, rain or shine. Walt Disney World will continue to operate, but visitors should stay updated with weather forecasts and park alerts as the system develops.

Potential Impact on WDW Guests

Whether or not it becomes Tropical Storm Milton, heavy rains are expected to be a key factor in next week’s weather across central Florida. As a tropical system continues to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters are warning that it could affect central Florida, including the Walt Disney World Resort, by early next week.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has raised the chances that this system will strengthen into a tropical depression or storm before reaching Florida, possibly bringing heavy rain and flooding.

The system, currently disorganized over the western Gulf, is expected to form a more substantial area of low pressure this weekend, with a 40% chance of development in the next seven days. If the system gains enough strength, it could become Tropical Storm Milton. Regardless of its development into a named storm, the NHC has cautioned that the Florida Peninsula will likely experience heavy rainfall from late this weekend through next week.

There's a growing chance for tropical development in the Gulf. If this system forms by Sunday or Monday, it would be named "Milton". The @fox35stormteam says it will likely bring a lot of rain to Central and South Florida next week. – @Fox35Amy on X

There’s a growing chance for tropical development in the Gulf. If this system forms by Sunday or Monday, it would be named "Milton". The @fox35stormteam says it will likely bring a lot of rain to Central and South Florida next week. @fox35orlando https://t.co/PS2Pr4idBu — Amy Kaufeldt FOX 35 (@Fox35Amy) October 4, 2024

For visitors planning trips to Walt Disney World in the coming days, the tropical system could lead to disruptions, including heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and potentially hazardous travel conditions. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has forecasted that rains could begin as early as Sunday and last through midweek.

“Models indicate a stationary boundary will set up across central or southern Florida, leading to repeated rounds of heavy rain,” said Brendan Schaper, a meteorologist with the NWS.

WDW’s Response to Weather Conditions

This pattern is likely to result in soggy conditions for Disney guests, particularly during outdoor activities, parades, and events. Walt Disney World Resort has protocols in place to ensure guest safety during severe weather, including temporary closures of outdoor attractions and parades if weather conditions become unsafe.

Visitors should expect possible adjustments to park schedules and remain updated through the My Disney Experience app, which provides real-time information on attraction closures, weather alerts, and changes to entertainment schedules.

While the tropical system may not reach hurricane strength, Disney guests should prepare for a wet and potentially stormy experience. Packing ponchos, waterproof bags, and extra clothing will be essential for staying dry while navigating the parks. In addition, travel delays could affect guests arriving or departing from Orlando International Airport, which may experience weather-related disruptions.

Walt Disney World’s operational flexibility is well-known, and the resort takes precautions to protect visitors from adverse weather. During heavy rainfall, certain outdoor rides such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and other water-based attractions at Disney’s water parks may temporarily close.

Parades and fireworks shows could also be rescheduled or canceled if conditions become too dangerous. Guests who plan to visit the parks next week should monitor Disney’s weather-related announcements and make contingency plans.

Stay Alert, Be Ready, Disney World Guests!

In case of severe weather, Disney hotels offer various indoor activities, including themed dining experiences, character meet-and-greets, and other forms of entertainment to ensure guests have options even during bad weather.

For those concerned about travel delays, Disney’s cancellation policy allows for flexible options in case of major weather disruptions. Your Walt Disney World Resort ticket will remain valid if anything changes.

If the NHC issues a tropical storm or hurricane warning for the Orlando area or the guest’s home within seven days of their arrival, Disney provides options to reschedule or cancel their reservations without penalties.