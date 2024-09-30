Weather Analysts Predict 2 More Threatening Florida Hurricanes Headed for Disney World

While Hurricane Helene devastated many areas of Florida, sadly, it looks like there is still more to come.

When this hurricane season was being predicted by weather analysts, the word “explosive” was used to determine what was to come, and while most of the summer went off without too much damage, the horrors that Hurricane Helene brought certainly made up for that time where the death toll has already tragically risen to over 100.

Lacking essential supplies, electricity, and patience, victims of Hurricane Helene, which devastated their communities, now face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives as a new week begins.

Many of the roads and bridges they need for recovery efforts have been destroyed.

Power restoration may take over a week, emergency services are stretched thin, and communication systems are shattered. Neighbors, many of whom have lost their homes, are stepping in to help one another, all while anxiously waiting for word from those still unaccounted for.

At least 102 people have lost their lives across six states since Helene made landfall in Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, leaving millions without power or communication. North Carolina has borne the brunt of the death toll with at least 42 fatalities, a number expected to rise as recovery crews reach the hardest-hit areas. Among the recent deaths are five people in Henderson County and a sheriff’s deputy in Macon County who was swept away by the floodwaters.

South Carolina has reported 25 deaths, Georgia 17, Florida 11, Tennessee four, and Virginia two. Hundreds of people are still missing, likely stranded or unable to communicate due to the widespread infrastructure damage.

Helene’s path of destruction spanned over 500 miles, from Florida’s coastline to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Asheville, North Carolina, a historic mountain community, is now isolated, with hundreds of roads in the Carolinas closed, making it difficult to deliver critical supplies and evacuate people.

More than 2 million customers remain without power, according to PowerOutage.us, and power companies are working around the clock to repair damaged infrastructure, hindered by blocked roads.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit some of the affected areas later this week, once it won’t interfere with emergency operations. On Monday, he will address the nation on the federal efforts to expedite aid, having already approved disaster relief and maintained communication with governors from the hardest-hit states.

Of course, with Disney World located in the path of many hurricanes, it can be a tough and scary thing for visitors to navigate.

Florida’s susceptibility to hurricanes is one of the challenges visitors might face, especially during Disney World trips in the summer months from July to September. While it often rains daily during this period, the storms typically pass as quickly as they arrive. However, experiencing a hurricane while visiting Disney World can present unexpected weather for a theme park day.

Cinderella Castle, the iconic centerpiece of Magic Kingdom, was specifically designed to withstand hurricanes. Built from gypsum, plaster, and fiberglass, the castle remains intact during storms, and no elements, not even the spires, need to be removed for hurricane preparations. This has been proven during major storms like Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Irma, and Hurricane Matthew, as well as other tropical storms.

Walt Disney World Resort is widely regarded as one of the safest places to be in Central Florida during a hurricane. All the resorts are designed to endure severe weather, and they have backup power systems to maintain the immersive experience, ensuring guests continue to enjoy the magic despite the conditions outside. In fact, many local residents book stays at Disney resorts when hurricanes are forecasted, knowing they will be secure and comfortable. So, if you’re visiting during hurricane season, you can rest easy knowing your Disney Resort will keep you safe if severe weather strikes.

When Walt Disney was searching for the ideal location for Disney World, he prioritized finding a spot that was spacious, accessible, and as sheltered from hurricanes as possible. Miami and Ormond Beach were considered but were too close to the ocean, while Ocala lacked the necessary infrastructure. Ultimately, Orlando, located 60 miles inland, was chosen as the perfect location.

Since opening in 1971, Disney World has only closed six times due to hurricanes:

Hurricane Floyd – 1999

Hurricane Charley – 2004

Hurricane Frances – 2004

Hurricane Jeanne – 2004

Hurricane Matthew – 2016

Hurricane Irma – 2017

Hurricane Dorian – 2019

Now, it is being reported that more hurricanes are on route. While Helene was approaching, jorgeheathen took to Instagram to share a video which highlighted her storm path, as well as two others in formation, all headed for Florida.

Three hurricanes coming to Florida? Idk if my liver can handle this 😆 #florida #hurricane #hurricanes #storm #floridalife #floridaliving #weather

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Heathen (@jorgeheathen)

According to this model, October 4,5, and 6 could be problematic, and then as of October 11, a third hurricane is reportedly “brewing”.

As of now, there are no major reports of a new hurricane set to hit Florida in the next few days; however, AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter comes with a warning.

“Don’t let your guard down,” said Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.

“Another serious threat for a tropical storm or hurricane could eventually emerge from this area of concern. It’s in the same general area in the northwestern Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico where Helene got started.

“Experts are identifying this as a medium risk area for a tropical storm to develop. It could find itself in the southern Gulf of Mexico later next week and then be a threat to the Gulf Coast. If it tracks toward Florida, that would be extra special concern after the serious impact this week from Helene.”

It should be noted that while Disney closed down Typhoon Lagoon (their water park) for Hurricane Helene, as well as canceled Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, operations at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios remained. At Universal Orlando Resort, Volcano Bay also closed down, as well as Halloween Horror Nights for that one evening, but Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure both remained open.

Have you ever been at Walt Disney World during a hurricane?