Disney World Announces Closures Ahead of “Monster” Hurricane

Hurricane season is bearing down on the state of Florida, and a number of storms are headed to the Sunshine State from both the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

Less than two weeks ago, Hurricane Helene hit the Florida panhandle and headed up through the Carolinas, where it left a trail of devastation — entire towns have been wiped away, and the death toll stands at more than two hundred.

Now, while Florida is still cleaning up after Helene, another major storm is about to hit the state, and experts say it could be the worst ever in terms of destruction and cost.

Related: Hurricane Center Warns of Tougher Seasons Ahead: How Disney World Guests Can Prepare

Despite the major storms and the destruction it might cause, thousands of guests are still vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort and the surrounding theme parks, including Universal Orlando, LEGOLAND Florida, and SeaWorld Orlando.

As of right now, Disney World is still operating under “normal conditions”, and it will continue to do so tomorrow. However, on October 9 and 10, all theme park reservations have been suspended. Additionally, Disney is waiving all cancellation fees for guests whose trips were planned between October 6 and October 13.

Related: UPDATE: Walt Disney World Resort Now Under Hurricane Warning

And now, just days before Hurricane Milton is set to hit Central Florida as a “monster” hurricane, Disney World has announced its first closures.

The Walt Disney World Resort website shared the following information:

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground (including dining and recreation locations), the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will temporarily close beginning at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa are likely to remain closed until Sunday, Oct. 13.

The Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge will likely reopen on Friday, Oct. 11.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has told Florida residents to prepare now for the storm, and called it a “monster.” Hurricane Milton is a Category 5 hurricane, the most intense kind of storm. It could potentially have sustained winds of 180 miles per hour and will bring strong storm surges to the state’s west coast.

Disney World is not the only theme park preparing for closures and serious damage. The Universal Orlando Resort has taken down many structures being used for its Halloween Horror Nights. SeaWorld Orlando and LEGOLAND are also preparing to close and making decisions, so their guests can be kept safe when the storm hits.

Much of the state is currently under a hurricane warning. This morning, Hurricane Milton was just a hurricane watch, but on the afternoon of October 7, the National Hurricane Center upgraded it to a hurricane warning.

If you are in the path of Hurricane Milton, make sure you are prepared and evacuate if necessary. Listen to all instructions given by local and state authorities.