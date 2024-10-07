UPDATE: Walt Disney World Resort Now Under Hurricane Warning

Even though Florida’s hurricane season begins in June, the weather does not typically get too intense until September. And that seems to be truer than ever this year.

Less than two weeks ago, Hurricane Helene hit the Florida panhandle and left a path of devastation in her wake, completely wiping out towns in the Carolinas. Thousands of people still remain without power, and Helene’s death toll has passed two hundred.

Now, as the South still grapples with the damage caused by Helene, another major hurricane is set to make landfall in just a couple of days.

Last week, a storm began brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, and it quickly bloomed into Hurricane Milton. In a matter of days, Milton went from a Tropical Storm to a major hurricane. And on the morning of October 7, the National Hurricane Center officially classified Milton as a Category 5 storm.

Category 5 is the most intense and dangerous kind of hurricane. Milton is expected to have sustained winds of around 180 miles per hour and will bring strong storm surges, dangerous flooding, and millions of dollars in damage to the Sunshine State. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued evacuation orders for certain areas, and the National Guard has been sent out.

Despite the warnings and evacuations, thousands of guests are still visiting Walt Disney World Resort and other Central Florida theme parks. Disney is doing everything it can to keep them safe as Hurricane Milton rages on, only increasing in intensity.

Earlier this morning, a Hurricane Watch was issued for many parts of Florida, and this afternoon, guests’ phones went off as they received a serious warning from The National Weather Service. Central Florida is now under a Hurricane Warning.

Emergency Alert National Weather Service: A HURRICANE WARNING is in effect for this area for dangerous and damaging winds. This warning is issued up to 36 hours before hazardous conditions begin. Urgently complete efforts to protect life and property. Have food, water, cash, fuel, and medications for 3+ days. FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL OFFICIALS.

The Hurricane Warning is in place for both Orange and Osceola counties and will remain in place until October 8 at 1:15 a.m. Of course, this storm is still evolving, and it is possible the warning could be extended.

Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under “normal conditions” and, according to the website, will continue to do so on October 8. However, the Resort has suspended all hotel reservations for October 9 and 10 and all October 9 theme park reservations. Disney is also waiving all cancellation and change fees for guests who were supposed to arrive between October 6 and October 13.

Other theme parks in the area are also suspending reservations and operating hours, including SeaWorld Orlando, LEGOLAND Florida, and the Universal Orlando Resort.

If you are in the hurricane’s path, please listen to all safety precautions and do not attempt to go out if the weather gets dangerous. Prepare before the hurricane hits, and stay inside during intense weather.