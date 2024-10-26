“WHAT Is Disney Doing?” New Disney Park Show Mocked by Fans

Months after scrapping a show featuring Mickey Mouse and pals, one Disney park has unveiled its replacement – and fans are deeply unimpressed.

When Walt Disney first opened Disneyland in 1955, he declared that the parks would never be complete as long as there was imagination left in the world. True to his word, major changes have hit every Disney theme park over the years, but not all of them have been popular.

Most recently, announcements such as the decision to scrap Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America at Walt Disney World Resort and add in a new Cars Land, plus the potential closure of Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, have sparked total outrage with diehard Disney fans.

Even more controversial was Disney’s closure of Splash Mountain – a ride that was always intrinsically problematic due to the fact that its source material, Song of the South (1946), is widely regarded as racist – and its replacement of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom Park.

Both closures sparked protests (some physical) from fans, although these failed miserably considering the fact that the ride’s now open in Florida and in its previews in Anaheim.

Over at Disneyland Paris, closure announcements have been a little less dramatic lately. In part, that’s because one of the parks (Disneyland Park) hasn’t actually announced anything new in years, while Walt Disney Studios Park – the smaller and newer of the two parks – is so disliked that any change is seen as a positive sign.

In August, the latter announced the end of one of its shows, Disney Junior Dream Factory. Aimed at a Disney Jr.-aged audience, the show premiered in 2021 after its initial 2020 premiere was delayed by the pandemic.

It follows Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they try to get the Dream Factory’s dream-making machines up and running, with the pair joined by characters from the network of the same name, such as Fancy Nancy, Timon, and Vampirina.

Its last performance took place on August 31. Although the show wasn’t particularly beloved, it still drew big crowds for its final performance.

Now, just under two months later, Disney has unveiled its replacement. As per DLP Report, from November 1, the empty space at Studio D once occupied by Disney Junior Dream Factory will host a 12-minute “happening” called “Minnie’s Musical Moment.”

Minnie and her friend Jamie are celebrating their friendship by playing their favourite game –”name that song”.

This will see Minnie and her friend Jamie (who’s Jamie? We have no clue) celebrate their friendship by playing a game of “name that song.” The show will be performed several times a day until March 30, 2025

Needless to say, reactions to the show haven’t exactly been positive. As one X, formerly known as Twitter, user remarked, “Is this a theme park or a cruise?” Others have noted that it’s a clear sign of budget cuts, requiring fewer performers – and therefore less money – than its predecessor.

Another wrote, “WHAT is Disney doing? Name that song?! Are they being serious? And the logo looks trash too.”

Said logo has drawn particular ire from park fans. As one user said, “Look like it’s made in word using word art.”

The rest of Walt Disney Studios Park is in the middle of a mass transformation right now. Not only is its entry land, Studio 1, undergoing a major transformation to become World Premiere, but the park is also set to welcome its own version of World of Frozen, plus Disney’s first land inspired by The Lion King (1994) – complete with a Pride Rock water ride à la Splash Mountain.

Other additions include a Tangled (2010) attraction and a lake around which Disney can host nighttime spectaculars. Once the park’s transformation is complete, it will also receive a new name, Disney Adventure World, which also hasn’t been particularly well-received by fans.

