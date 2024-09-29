‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ Shocks Fans With Huge News From Beloved Original Star

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) has reached a major milestone in its production.

Jurassic World Rebirth will be the seventh film in the long-running Jurassic Park franchise, following Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2018). It will take place “five years after the events” of the latest film.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Jurassic World Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

As the upcoming sequel marks the beginning of “a new Jurassic era,” no actors from the previous films are expected to return. But the film does see the return of several stars from behind the camera. Back in the fold are screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), Jurassic World trilogy producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, and executive producer Steven Spielberg (who directed the first two films in the series and was EP on the last four).

World-renowned paleontologists Steve Brusatte and Jack Horner have also returned as consultants for the film’s dinosaurs — and it sounds like they’ll have their hands full.

OG Star Shares Major Rebirth Update

Recently, Universal Pictures shared the official synopsis — accompanied by two screenshots from the film and the new logo — which reveals that the film will revolve around Scarlett Johansson’s “covert operations specialist” Zora Bennett, who’s tasked with extracting genetic material from the “three most massive dinosaurs” that ever lived, which leads her to a mysterious jungle island that holds a deadly, world-changing secret.

Now, after shooting all summer, filming on Jurassic World Rebirth has wrapped, bringing audiences one step closer to seeing the finished product when it hits theaters next year.

Producer Frank Marshall has shared a picture of a khaki-colored baseball cap adorned with the words “Jurassic World” to Instagram, adding the caption, “That’s a wrap!” Fans flocked to the comments section to express their excitement, with some begging for an early teaser.

This comes after filming on location at Khao Phanom Bencha National Park in Krabi, Ko Kradan at Hat Chao Mai National Park in Trang, and Ao Phang Nga National Park in Phang Nga in Thailand, then at Malta Film Studios in Kalkara, Malta, and, finally, at Sky Studios Elstree in London, United Kingdom.

However, production has felt a bit rushed. The film was only announced in January, followed shortly by the announcement that it would be released in July, 2025, with Universal Pictures reportedly “fast-tracking” the film for theatrical distribution.

But the studio is obviously confident considering the synopsis describes the film as being “an ingenious new direction.” What this is remains to be seen, but it definitely has something to do with “a sinister, shocking secret that’s been kept hidden from the world for decades.”

Is There a Trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth?

While it will probably be a few months yet before we get an official trailer, there is a small teaser that reveals the film’s new logo below, per the official Jurassic World X (Twitter) account:

Jurassic World Rebirth. In theaters July 2025.

Jurassic World Rebirth. In theaters July 2025. pic.twitter.com/CLUdLQPPfO — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) August 29, 2024

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

