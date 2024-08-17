Universal Studios ‘Jurassic Park’ Ride Abandoned, Possibly Closed Forever

It’s likely that a once-popular attraction at the Universal Orlando Resort will not be reopening.

Despite a lot of time, money, and manpower being poured into Epic Universe, Universal’s other two Florida theme parks are still receiving significant upgrades and refurbishments. This summer was an exceptionally interesting point in the resort’s history.

In June, Universal’s new DreamWorks Land officially opened, inviting guests to explore some of Universal’s most iconic animated worlds, ranging from Shrek to Kung Fu Panda.

Numerous attractions, such as E.T. Adventure and Revenge of the Mummy, have received refurbishments over the last several months. Fast & Furious—Supercharged is scheduled to close for refurbishment starting August 19, and Men In Black Alien Attack is set to close starting November 3.

Thankfully, all of these attractions have reopening dates, but the same cannot be said for a once-popular ride that is now completely abandoned.

Universal Shutters Pteranodon Flyers

Pteranodon Flyers closed back in April, with its initial closure assumed to be only temporary. Described as an “easy air glide just for kids,” Pteranodon Flyers allows little adventurers to get an amazing view of Universal’s Islands of Adventure as they gently swing through the air. Pteranodon Flyers is “perfect” for younger guests who are not quite ready for big-kid thrills, says Universal.

However, the ride has essentially been abandoned since its closure earlier this year, signaling to some that Pteranodon Flyers may be gone for good.

Twitter/X user OrlandoAmusement discussed the state of the ride, theorizing that Pteranodon Flyers may have actually closed permanently.

Nobody has really talked about this since it occurred, but Pteranadon Flyers at Universal Orlando has been closed since mid April of this year, and the park has still not reopened the attraction.

It is possible that the ride has been shuttered permanently.

Pteranodon Flyers is one of several Jurassic Park-inspired attractions guests can enjoy at Universal Orlando, with the resort also featuring Jurassic Park River Adventure and Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

Pteranodon Flyers is not the only abandoned area. Universal closed Poseidon’s Fury in 2023, and since then, it and its surrounding area, the Lost Continent, have sat vacant.

Universal has remained tight-lipped about plans for the area, though rumors suggest a Nintendo makeover is imminent. This would make sense, considering Epic Universe will feature Super Nintendo World.

Epic Universe is expected to officially open in the summer of 2025 and will go down as one of the biggest moments in theme park history. The massive new theme park will feature several new lands, all based on some of the world’s most popular franchises and brands like Harry Potter, Universal Monsters, and Nintendo.

