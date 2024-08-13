Disney Star Arrested After Allegedly Getting Violent at Universal, Update Given

Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was arrested at Universal Studios Hollywood last week.

Over the decades, Disney has pumped out dozens of child stars via the Disney Channel. The TV network – which is primarily aimed at children and pre-teens – has kickstarted the careers of multiple big names in acting and music, such as Miley Cyrus (via Hannah Montana), Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears (both via Mickey Mouse Club), Zac Efron (via High School Musical), and Selena Gomez (via Wizards of Waverly Place).

Now that we’re deep into the streaming era, Disney Channel isn’t quite as much of a star-making machine as it was in the past. However, it still commands a decent amount of nostalgia among the last of the millennials and Gen Z, who grew up tuning into the network on a daily basis.

In some countries, the Disney Channel is also just outright extinct. In the likes of the United Kingdom, Singapore, Spain, and South Korea, the channel has been dissolved since the onset of Disney+. The decrease in numbers is pretty evident in the network’s lack of original programming; at present, it only boasts one active live-action series (The Villains of Valley View).

Earlier this summer, Disney Channel wrapped up the other of its two remaining live-action series, Bunk’d. The fact that this ended at all was notable in and of itself.

Running for nine years, this had an unusually long lifespan for a Disney Channel series – most of which are canceled after four seasons – and served as a spinoff of the mega-popular show Jessie starring Debbie Ryan (in which Jackson co-starred with the late Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce).

For its first few seasons, Bunk’d featured several cast members from Jessie. This lineup included Peyton List (Emma Ross), Karan Brar (Ravi Ross), and Skai Jackson (Zuri Ross). The show earned the latter a spot on Time magazine’s list of “Most Influential Teens” in 2016, as well as a stint on Dancing with the Stars.

By the end of her Disney Channel career, Jackson had amassed an impressive seven years on the network. However, since her Disney stint came to an end, Jackson has gone on to rack up a fair amount of controversy online.

In 2023, she was slammed for asking her followers to pay $5 each to enter a raffle for a MacBook, to which she simply responded, “It is not that serious.” She’s also been criticized for her habit of doxing people who’ve made racist remarks on social media, including a 13-year-old (she later apologized for doxing the latter).

The actress also had a well-publicized social media feud with rapper Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, in 2020, with the latter accusing Jackson of being “obsessed” with her after she expressed interest in Bregoli’s ex-boyfriend, fellow rapper NBA YoungBoy. Jackson later went on to file a temporary restraining order against Bregoli over her “harassment.”

Now, the former Disney Channel star has been embroiled in more controversy after reports emerged that she was arrested last week at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Universal CityWalk.

Law enforcement reportedly told TMZ that Jackson was arrested at the Hollywood shopping and dining district for domestic violence. Security reportedly contacted police after witnessing Jackson and her boyfriend – who Jackson hasn’t shared on social media – in the middle of an argument, in which the actress allegedly pushed him multiple times.

Security detained the duo until police arrived. Both apparently denied that they’d gotten physical, insisting that they were happily engaged and expecting a baby (both of which Jackson is also yet to disclose on social media). After deputies reviewed video footage, Jackson was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery, cited, and then released after a few hours.

TMZ claims that the LA County District Attorney’s Office will review the case to determine whether charges are warranted. Universal Studios Hollywood – home to the likes of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and the park’s iconic Universal Studio Tour – has been the scene of multiple dramatic incidents over the years.

In July, we reported on a case where a man was arrested after punching a Universal Studios Hollywood team member. Meanwhile, a group of vloggers (including controversial live streamer N3on, who was previously also removed and banned from Walt Disney World resort) was also kicked out of the California theme park in February.