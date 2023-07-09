Ex-Disney Star Caught Asking Fans For Money Online

Raffles are pretty standard. But a known entertainment star asking for money from fans? That’s a bit juicer—especially in the age where internet roasting is all the rage and the economy’s a nightmare.

It’s not really a mystery why, if a Disney star asks fans for money, they get brutally roasted. But it looks like Skai Jackson got to learn this firsthand after receiving a whole ton of hate online after posting a TikTok video.

To make matters worse, Jackson stated, “It is not that serious for a damn $5. It is called a raffle. I don’t know if you guys have been to school before, but I know I’ve been to school, and we used to have raffles all the time.”

“You might put in $5, $2, whatever, and you get a prize…The money goes towards the prize, and then, like I said, if there’s anything left over, I’m doing a second giveaway soon,” the star continued.

Instead of reading the room, Jackson pushed on to say, “I do not need money. Me personally, I do not need money. And I’m not saying this like, in a bragging way or anything like that, or in a mean way. I’m just letting you guys know I do not personally need money. Like I am very fine in my life.”

Fan Reactions to Disney Star Asking for Money

Among the many reactions from fans include:

  • “She claims she doesn’t need the money, so then why is she charging for entry? This not weird to yall?” | @navyhie
  • “Skai Jackson’s fans asking her why she’s doing a $5 macbook raffle” | @itsilliv
  • “I’m finding this soooo funny but it’s rly showing how kids should definitely b monitored when online cos imagine ur kid or younger sibling sees this and don’t comprehend scams yet so they send miss skai Jackson $5 for nothing” | @spookyasta
Why the Disney Star Asked Fans for Money

It started simple. A raffle on TikTok, where Skai Jackson planned to give away an Apple MacBook laptop to the winner. The catch? Fans had to send her $5 to enter the competition. Especially with Jackson openly declaring that she has money, it left a lot of fans feeling like it was a shady move.

Everything about the situation is perfectly legal. Despite this, the question remains, is it ethical for a Disney icon to ask fans for money?

What do you think about the Disney star asking fans for raffle money? Roastable or reasonable? Hit us up in the comments below!

