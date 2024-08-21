Guest Disfigured on Magic Kingdom Roller Coaster

A Walt Disney World Resort guest has issued a warning to thousands of Disney Parks fans online after they allegedly suffered a life-altering injury on TRON Lightcycle / Run.

The newest roller coaster at the Central Florida Disney parks, TRON Lightcycle / Run, opened at Magic Kingdom Park in April 2023. The attraction is located near Space Mountain in Tomorrowland and requires a Virtual Queue reservation or Lightning Lane Single Pass to ride.

Many guests find TRON Lightcycle / Run a tricky attraction to ride, as it requires leaning forward on a bike-style seat. Guests with certain body types sometimes struggle to fit with the leg and back safety restraints locked in place.

Walt Disney World Resort offers a test seat at the roller coaster’s entrance. There, Disney cast members can confirm if guests can ride. An accessible row on every TRON Lightcycle / Run may work for guests uncomfortable in the regular seats.

Walt Disney Imagineering repeatedly tests every new Disney attraction, ensuring the safety of every guest who boards. The locking mechanism on the ride restraints can be disappointing for guests unable to ride, but it exists to protect riders.

However, one Walt Disney World Resort guest recently claimed they faced serious injury after Disney cast members allowed them to ride TRON Lightcycle / Run. In a now-deleted Reddit post, a Disney Park guest alleged that they noticed extreme back and abdomen pain after riding the Tomorrowland roller coaster.

The Disney Resort guest previously suffered from unrelated pain, so they assumed they were in the middle of a flare-up. However, the pain eventually sent them to the emergency room, where they claimed an X-ray showed two “fractured ribs.”

The Disney Park guest didn’t state an intent to sue Walt Disney World Resort or demand compensation but questioned the safety of the TRON Lightcycle / Run.

Other Disney Parks fans doubted their story. u/Shack691 wrote:

“I don’t think the ride is at fault, it sounds like you had some pre existing medical condition that caused it, the exact ones they say to not ride if you have…Tron doesn’t exert enough forces to fracture your ribs, they were probably already fractured and because of where the restraint pushes, it moved them slightly causing pain and revealing the issue.”

The Disney Park guest didn’t share more information about their pre-existing conditions or diagnoses. They also didn’t state if they contacted Walt Disney World Resort about their injury.

Is there an attraction you’ll never ride again at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Share your reasoning with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.