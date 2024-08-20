Disney Permanently Retires Monorail System with No Reopening Date

If you have been dreaming of riding the monorail to Disneyland Resort like so many super fans, we might have to crush that dream for a little while longer.

The Disneyland Monorail is more than just a mode of transportation; it is an iconic symbol of the park’s pioneering spirit. Envisioned by Walt Disney himself, the monorail has been a defining feature of Disneyland since its opening in 1959.

Inspired by a monorail he encountered during a trip to Germany, Disney was captivated by the idea of a high-speed, elevated train that could transport guests through the park. Collaborating with Alweg Research Corporation, Disney brought his vision to life, creating a groundbreaking transportation system that would become a hallmark of the Disneyland experience.

The initial monorail system, the Mark I, offered a sightseeing tour of Tomorrowland. However, its potential as a practical transportation method quickly became apparent. In 1961, the track was extended to the Disneyland Hotel, transforming the monorail into a vital link between the park and its accommodations.

Over the years, the monorail system underwent several enhancements. The introduction of the Mark II and Mark III models expanded capacity and improved efficiency. The integration of the Downtown Disney station in 1999 further solidified the monorail’s role as a key transportation hub within the Disneyland Resort.

The monorail’s design and operation have evolved over time, with updates to technology and aesthetics. The Mark VII model, introduced in 2008, featured a modern design while preserving the classic monorail aesthetic. It now only runs from Downtown Disney to Tomorrowland.

Today, the Disneyland Monorail remains a beloved attraction, offering guests a unique perspective of the park. Its iconic status is a testament to Walt Disney’s vision and the enduring appeal of innovative transportation solutions.

The monorail has even become something that other Disney parks use. At Walt Disney World Resort, the monorail is actually an essential aspect of the theme park operations, as it is the main way that guests who are not staying at a Disney hotel will get to Magic Kingdom after they park at the Ticket and Transportation Center, as well as one of the ways that guests can get to EPCOT.

Additionally, it attaches to multiple resorts, making a giant transportation system.

Even Tokyo Disney Resort uses a monorail to get guests to each of their theme parks.

When the monorail has to go down for even a few hours at Disney World, it creates major issues for guests, as now, everyone is forced to ride the ferry, instead of splitting the guests amongst both methods of transport, but luckily, the monorail at Disney World has not had to close down for a full on refurbishment for quite some time.

At Disneyland Resort, however, things are a little different.

While the Disneyland monorail is not as essential for guest travel, it is an iconic piece of history that most Disney fans love to experience. In August, the monorail shut down indefinitely without a plan as to when it would reopen. Even the Plan Disney page had a question asked regarding if it would be operational in September, and the Plan Disney response, in part, was as follows:

“The Disneyland Monorail is going to be under refurbishment in August, but I have not heard any news that it is a permanent closure. The Disneyland Monorail usually does an annual refurbishment, and last year, it was around this same time. There is not a reopening date published yet, but I’m hoping it’s in time for your trip! The hours and events calendar is updated through mid-August as of now, but this will be a great resource for you to check as your trip gets closer. Under the daily events schedule, you can expand the “Closed for Refurbishment” section to see what will be under refurbishment during your trip.”

As of today, the “Closed for Refurbishment” section of the Disneyland Resort calendar will allow guests to see through to October 1, where we can see that the monorail will still be closed. That means that this refurbishment will be a very lengthy one, lasting months.

At the moment, the monorail is not the only thing closed at Disneyland.

The Disneyland Railroad, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and The Disneyland Story presenting Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln are all closed at Disneyland Park.

Thankfully, over at Disney California Adventure, no attractions are closed; however, World of Color – ONE is down for a refurbishment, meaning there is no nighttime performance at that theme park.

Recent attendance figures reveal that the theme park industry has yet to fully recover from the pandemic’s impact. Last week, the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM released their 2023 Theme Index report, which is considered the industry’s most widely recognized estimate of attendance at the world’s leading theme and amusement parks.

Perhaps it is these lower attendance numbers that has left Disney believing that now would be the best time to shut down so many attractions all at once.

Of the five parks that have seen the largest drop in visitors since 2019, four are located in Central Florida, with Disney’s Animal Kingdom experiencing the most significant decline, losing over five million visitors—approximately 37% of its 2019 attendance.

Disneyland also ranks among the bottom five in the TEA/AECOM report, indicating that this issue isn’t exclusive to Florida. However, The Orange County Register believes much of Disneyland’s 8% decline since 2019 can be attributed to restrictions on visits by Magic Key Holders, including the park’s post-pandemic reservation policy, which has shifted some of its attendance to Disney California Adventure, contributing to that park’s gains.

Disney California Adventure, on the other hand, has achieved pre-pandemic numbers, which could attest to why there are fewer closures there.

Would you still visit Disneyland if you knew that the monorail, and more attractions would be closed during your trip?