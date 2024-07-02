Disney Ending Monorail Service Indefinitely, Closure Confirmed for This Summer

Disney’s popular mode of transportation will close later this year.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is famous for many things, most notably its extensive collection of rides and attractions. From classic dark rides to thrilling roller coasters, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during their trip to “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Comprised of two separate theme parks, the Disneyland Resort features an immense number of rides, attractions, shows, restaurants, and experiences to seek out and enjoy, making it one of the world’s premier vacation destinations.

The resort’s newer additions, like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Avengers Campus are must-see experiences for guests, allowing them to step into their own Star Wars and Marvel worlds. These lands are filled with jaw-dropping scenery and theming, as well as state-of-the-art attractions.

However, guests seeking to make the most of their vacation won’t want to miss Disneyland’s Monorail, which will be closing at the end of the summer.

According to the Disneyland website, the Monorail will close on August 12, 2024. It’s unclear why the Monorail is closing or how long this closure will last.

Disney advertises the Monorail as a “historic, high-speed zero-emission transportation system” that takes guests all around the Disneyland Resort.

Two monorail stations are offered, one at Tomorrowland in Disneyland Park and one at Downtown Disney. The experience lasts around 13 minutes, with Monorail trains running every 10 minutes. Disneyland’s Monorail travels at speeds of up to 35mph.

“Fly over Fantasyland and Tomorrowland,” says Disney on the Monorail attraction webpage. “Glide over Grizzly Peak, Buena Vista Street, and Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure Park. Zoom through Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and the Downtown Disney District.”

Disneyland’s Monorail originally opened in 1959, making it one of the resort’s oldest attractions.

Disney’s Monorail system is perhaps one of the most iconic things guests can do during their trip to Disney parks. Disney’s Monorail service can be found all across the globe, with trains at the original Disneyland Resort, Disney World in Florida, and Tokyo Disney in Japan.

The Monorail is especially useful for guests visiting Walt Disney World. The service takes guests to and from the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT theme parks, as well as several hotels across the property.

Alongside the Monorail, guests can also navigate Walt Disney World by bus and boat, with the resort offering guests multiple modes of transportation. Guests can also navigate a large chunk of the resort by foot, if they so desire.

Do you enjoy riding the Monorail at Disney?