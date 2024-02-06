Disney Monorail Doubles as Plow During Rare Snowfall in Parks

Disney has given its iconic Monorail service an upgrade as the resort manages some frosty weather.

Related: Disney Reportedly Moves to Teardown More Splash Mountain Locations

As many guests are already aware, it’s currently snowing at the Tokyo Disney Resort. Any amount of snowfall is quite rare inside the Disney theme parks, with American guests almost never seeing actual snow hit the resorts. However, Guests visiting Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea have been greeted with some beautiful white snow covering the entire resort. The Monorail has received some significant upgrades as the Tokyo Disney Resort attempts to operate under some beautiful yet inclement weather conditions.

The Imagineer’s Wife (@imagineer_wife) shared some stunning photos and videos of the snowfall.

Tokyo Disneyland is absolutely breathtaking with snow.

While pretty, this snowfall means that the resort has to operate under different guidelines and procedures in order to ensure the safety of workers and guests, as well as the rides, attractions, and transport around the resort. This extends to the Monorail, which has been equipped with a snow plow module at the front.

snow removal brush (Translated)



This is quite an alien sight for fans of th Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, where it hardly ever even gets cold enough for it to snow. However, guests who are fans of Tokyo Disney, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland are more used to weather events such as this one. The Tokyo Monorail was equipped with a snow plow device in 2022 as well.

The Tokyo Disney Resort is one of very few Disney theme park destinations to offer the Monorail, with the “futurist” mode of transportation only present at two other locations: Walt Disney World and Disneyland. While it may not be the fastest or most efficient method of traversing the Disney parks, the Monorail sure is the most iconic and fun, sending guests past all of their favorite Disney theme park sights and destinations on electric-powered railway several stories in the air.

At Tokyo Disney, the Disney Resort Line provides guests with transportation between JR Maihama Station and major destinations within the Resort itself.

Do you enjoy riding the Monorail during your Disney vacation?