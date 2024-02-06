Disney Reportedly Moves to Teardown More Splash Mountain Locations

Work is continuing on one of Walt Disney Imagineering’s most exciting new attractions.

As work continues on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new permit has been filed, indicating the former location of the Splash Mountain gift shop will soon be transforming into something new entirely. This permit was revealed by a Disneyland guest earlier this week, shedding light on the status of the Briar Patch store just outside of the now-defunct Splash Mountain in California.

The permit was filed for renovation of the store, with props set to be removed from the building’s roof. This follows years of work leading up to the eventual grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a project that was first announced nearly four years ago. Since this original announcement, nearly all traces of anything “Splash Mountain” have vanished, including statues, buildings, signs, and music.

This development makes sense, with Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain stores also closing permanently.

Princess Tiana will take guests through an all-new adventure inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009), allowing guests to immerse themselves in a unique story set after the events of the film. This means that, while the attraction won’t feature the iconic Dr. Facielier, guests can expect a brand-new story complete with new locations, characters, and songs. Splash Mountain closed in 2023 at both Disnyeland and Walt Disney World, marking the end of an era for The Walt Disney Company and Walt Disney Imagineering as well as guests and fans of the Disney theme parks.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open in 2024 at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, though progress on California’s version is significantly behind Florida’s, with Walt Disney World’s version of the ride starting construction months earlier in February of 2023. A third and final version of Splash Mountain will remain open for the foreseeable future at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

Are you excited about this new ride? Will you be riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on opening day?