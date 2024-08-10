“She Did Not Survive,” SeaWorld Blasted After Tragic Theme Park Death

SeaWorld is once again in the firing line after a tragic death was recorded at one of its theme parks.

‘Controversy’ and ‘SeaWorld’ often go hand in hand. The release of the documentary Blackfish (2013) exposed the reality of life for the theme park chain’s captive orcas – particularly Tilikum, a whale implicated in three deaths during his lifetime, including that of SeaWorld Orlando trainer Dawn Brancheau.

The film argued that SeaWorld’s practices, including the confinement of orcas in small tanks and the separation of families, led to aggressive behavior. This portrayal led to public outrage and a significant backlash against the company, which faced protests and calls for boycotts.

In the decade since, the ripple effects of Blackfish have included a decline in attendance at SeaWorld’s three U.S. theme parks (SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld San Antonio), as well as revenue. Many celebrities and activists joined the call for change, and there was increased scrutiny of the conditions and ethics surrounding captive marine life.

SeaWorld has subsequently ended its orca breeding program, making its current generation of orcas the final to reside in its parks. It has also phased out theatrical orca shows, instead opting for educational presentations, and invested more money into its thrill rides and roller coasters.

Its first international park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi – which opened on Yas Island in 2023 – also opened sans killer whales, with a renewed focus on conservation and education.

Regardless, its U.S. parks still face heavy criticism. Last year, SeaWorld was rapped by the United States Department of Agriculture for failing to hand over extra information regarding repeat attacks on an Atlantic bottlenose dolphin known as Rascal at its Central Florida theme park.

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, has heavily publicized and promoted SeaWorld’s efforts in animal rescue (particularly manatees), SeaWorld has also been attacked by some of its former employees for a decline in animal care since the release of Blackfish.

This week, one SeaWorld park is being criticized yet again for its animal care following the death of an animal at its Texas theme park, SeaWorld San Antonio.

On Wednesday, the park posted an update on its social media, revealing that one of its newest Pacific white-sided dolphin calves – the daughter of a dolphin named Piquet – had passed away despite the best efforts of the park’s team.

​​We are sad to announce the death of one of our newest Pacific white-sided dolphin calves. As we shared previously, the first few weeks after birth are tenuous for all animals, and her health was very delicate. Despite our round-the-clock care and attention, and the tremendous efforts of our dedicated animal care team, she did not survive. The mother, Piquet, is acting normally and is being closely monitored by our animal care team to ensure her well-being. Our thoughts are with the amazing members of our Zoological Department who came together and worked tirelessly to provide care for this calf and all the animals in our park.

In response, the park has (once again) been slammed by the animal rights organization PETA. The group’s executive vice president, Tracy Reiman, blamed the park for the dolphin’s death.

“With this baby’s death, SeaWorld has added one more extinguished life to its tally of more than 500 dolphins and whales who have died, many prematurely, deprived of any opportunity to dive deep, swim free in the ocean, or see anything outside the dismal concrete prison cells they’re confined to,” she said.

The group went on to call on the park to end its breeding program and release its dolphins into sanctuaries. It previously made a similar call after Helen, a 33-year-old disabled Pacific white-sided dolphin, passed away in 2022.

Ocean sanctuaries are often considered the next best thing to releasing an animal into the wild. Last year, it was announced that Miami Seaquarium – the South Florida marine park currently fighting its eviction – would release its resident killer whale Lolita (AKA Tokitae) into a sanctuary in the Salish Sea.

However, Tokitae unfortunately passed away in her tank (often nicknamed “the whale bowl” for its small size) in August 2023.

Do you think dolphins belong in theme parks?