SeaWorld Issues Challenge to All Theme Park Guests Next Week, Strict Numbers Enforced

SeaWorld San Antonio has come up with a creative new way to celebrate the anniversary of one attraction.

Just like its sister parks in SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Diego, SeaWorld San Antonio has built its name off the back of marine entertainment. Home to an array of animals, including killer whales (AKA orcas), dolphins, beluga whales, sea lions, seals, and more – its main attraction has always been the thrill of getting up close and personal with marine life.

However, like these other parks, SeaWorld San Antonio has also suffered from what we like to call the Blackfish effect. After Blackfish (2013) was released and shed light on the ethics of keeping orcas in captivity, attendance dropped at SeaWorld locations nationwide, forcing the parks to find new ways to attract guests.

In the decade since, SeaWorld has announced several changes to improve its image and animal welfare practices. The company axed its orca breeding program and ended its theatrical orca shows, focusing instead on educational presentations. SeaWorld also increased its efforts in conservation and research, seeking to demonstrate a commitment to the well-being of marine animals.

It’s also invested heavily in new attractions, shifting closer to a traditional theme park rather than a marine park. At SeaWorld Orlando, for example, it’s added three new roller coasters in the past three years: Ice Breaker (2022), Pipeline: The Surf Coaster (2023), and Penguin Trek, the family coaster that debuted at the Central Florida theme park earlier this month.

Similarly, SeaWorld San Antonio has massively upped its roller coaster game. The largest of the three SeaWorld theme parks in the U.S., it opened Catapult Falls (the world’s first launched flume ride) in 2024, Texas Stingray (the tallest, longest, and fastest wooden roller coaster in Texas) in 2020, and Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster in 2017.

Even before Blackfish, the park had three impressive thrill rides: The Great White, Steel Eel, and Journey to Atlantis. This year, the park celebrates 25 years of Steel Eel, and it’s going all-in on adrenaline to mark the occasion.

On July 25, SeaWorld is challenging thrill-seekers to ride the Steel Eel roller coaster 25 times during park hours (10.30 a.m. to 9 p.m., for your reference). Those who complete the challenge will receive a free T-shirt, exclusive to those who’ve proved themselves capable of bearing 25 trips around a steel coaster, reaching a maximum height of 150 feet (46 m) and a maximum speed of 65 miles per hour (105 km/h). That’s a whole lot of screaming.

Check out the full announcement below:

Join us for a thrilling celebration as Steel Eel turns 25! Participate in the Steel Eel ride challenge by taking 25 rides to earn a commemorative t-shirt. The first 250 guests will receive FREE cookies, and we’re also giving away 500 60th Anniversary Cooling Towels while supplies last. Don’t miss out on this exciting event!

As the announcement explains, even if you’re not up to the task (or you’re not 48 inches tall, in which case you won’t be allowed to ride Steel Eel once, never mind 25 times), you can still be in with the chance to take home free SeaWorld goodies.

The first 250 guests to enter SeaWorld San Antonio on July 25 will also receive free cookies. Meanwhile, the first 500 guests will get to take home special cooling towels designed to celebrate SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary (which is also this year, in case you didn’t know).

