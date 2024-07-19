Amid Mass Controversies, SeaWorld Endorses Surprising New Direction for Theme Park

A new direction has seemingly been confirmed for SeaWorld San Antonio.

For 60 years, SeaWorld has built its name on marine animals, attractions, and entertainment. Established in 1964 with the first park in San Diego, SeaWorld has since expanded to include locations in Orlando, Florida, and San Antonio, Texas, with all three parks primarily known for their live shows featuring dolphins, sea lions, and orcas.

However, this focus has notably shifted in recent years. The release of the documentary Blackfish (2013) – which spotlighted the treatment of orcas in captivity, particularly Tilikum, an orca involved in the deaths of several trainers – had a profound impact on SeaWorld, dramatically altering public perception of the company.

The backlash led to increased scrutiny from animal rights organizations, policymakers, and the general public. In response, SeaWorld axed its orca breeding program in 2016. It has increasingly promoted its rescue operations (especially those of manatees in Florida, supported by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and sea lions in San Diego) and educational initiatives, aiming to rebuild its reputation and realign its mission with conservation efforts.

It’s also put more money into its thrill rides and attractions. Over the past five years alone, SeaWorld Orlando has debuted three new roller coasters (Ice Breaker, Penguin Trek, and Pipeline: The Surf Coaster). SeaWorld San Diego has also introduced three new roller coasters: Arctic Rescue, Emperor, and Tidal Twister. (Notably, Tidal Twister closed in 2023 after just four years of operation after it “tore itself apart”).

Now, it seems like SeaWorld San Antonio is also getting its fair share of TLC. According to a new filing reported by KSAT, United Parks & Resorts (the new name adopted by SeaWorld Entertainment in February 2024) is looking to expand the Texas theme park by nearly 150,000 square feet.

While the filing doesn’t list the specific details of what’s intended for the area, instead referring to a “confidential project” that includes new construction and renovation that will start this fall and wrap up by spring 2025, an earlier version of the filing reportedly included the name Rescue Jr.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because SeaWorld has already introduced a Rescue Jr. area to another of its theme parks. In 2023, SeaWorld San Diego introduced Rescue Jr, a new area highlighting its animal rescue efforts. This section features rides, water attractions, climbing structures, authentic rescue vehicles, and interactive activities, all emphasizing SeaWorld’s commitment to conservation and rehabilitation.

At the time, SeaWorld San Diego’s then-President Jim Lake (who exited the company in March 2024) described the area as a “first of its kind” attraction that “puts marine animal rescue at the forefront.”

If San Antonio really is adopting San Diego’s Rescue Jr. area, that just proves that SeaWorld really is pushing to be known for its conservation efforts above all else – despite ongoing controversies surrounding its parks.

Of course, killer whales have always generated the most backlash for the parks, but in recent months SeaWorld has been embroiled in plenty of other dramatic headlines. Earlier this month, a mother claimed that her 10-year-old daughter’s harness “malfunctioned” while riding Electric Eel at SeaWorld San Diego (although SeaWorld has denied that this ever endangered the child as it was just a comfort strap).

The same theme park is also being criticized for its use of pyrotechnics, which some animal activists claim is causing mortality rates to soar for “nearly threatened” birds in the area. In 2023, the city of San Diego sued SeaWorld San Diego for allegedly failing to pay more than $12.2 million in rent, late fees, and interest.

