No Access Allowed: Pirates of the Caribbean Area Boarded Up, Updates Given

The Pirates of the Caribbean area at Walt Disney World Resort is now boarded up.

Adventureland at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park is a lush, tropical area that transports guests to exotic locales inspired by the jungles of Africa, the Caribbean, and the South Seas. The land’s immersive atmosphere is enhanced by diverse architecture, from Polynesian to Caribbean styles, surrounded by dense greenery and the sounds of nature.

Adventureland is home to several beloved attractions, including the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean ride, where guests embark on a boat journey through scenes of pirate raids and treasures, complete with animatronic pirates and the famous “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me)” tune. The ride’s enduring popularity and rich theming have cemented its place in Disney’s history and popular culture.

Over the years, the ride has been updated to include elements from the popular Pirates of the Caribbean film series, blending the original storyline with characters like Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp in the $4 billion movie franchise.

The Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Walt Disney World remains a beloved and iconic experience, continuing to draw large crowds and inspire global merchandise and media, despite the controversy surrounding Johnny Depp, who was ousted from his role as Jack Sparrow after legal battles with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, over domestic abuse allegations.

Besides Pirates of the Caribbean, Adventureland features other attractions that contribute to its adventurous spirit, such as the Jungle Cruise, the Enchanted Tiki Room, and the Magic Carpets of Aladdin.

The area also offers themed dining experiences like the Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd. Skipper Canteen and shopping spots filled with pirate-themed merchandise. Adventureland’s rich theming, iconic attractions, and lively atmosphere make it a must-visit area for guests of all ages.

Disney is further expanding the Pirates of the Caribbean story by converting the Tortuga Tavern in Adventureland into a themed lounge, the first of its kind at Magic Kingdom. Announced by Walt Disney Imagineering Chief Chris Beatty, this new lounge is designed to extend the narrative of the attraction, demonstrating Disney’s commitment to evolving its beloved attractions and creating immersive experiences for fans.

“A new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge is coming to Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park,” wrote D23 on X (formerly Twitter). “This first-of-its-kind experience will extend the story of Pirates of the Caribbean. Imagineers are in the design process now—more details to come in the future!”

The changes to Adventureland’s Pirates of the Caribbean area have completely boarded up the gift shop—Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar—at the attraction’s exit. While items can no longer be purchased here for the foreseeable future, merchandise has migrated across the walkway to the Tortuga Tavern location, now known as Tortuga Treasures.

In a construction update, WDW Magic shared a series of photos of the construction project, including the walls surrounding the Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar. The official Walt Disney World Resort website reminds guests that this gift shop is closed indefinitely.

“Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar will be closed for refurbishment beginning July 23, 2024,” the store’s webpage reads. “Plot a course to visit the Plaza del Sol Caribe pop-up store located at Tortuga Tavern for pirate treasures and more. Please check back later for updates.”

The restrooms, alongside the former gift shop, are still available for guests.

“In June, Disney filed a construction permit for the Pirates of the Caribbean area, assigned to long-time Disney partner Whiting-Turner Contractor Company, which has previously worked with Disney on numerous major projects across Walt Disney World,” WDW Magic wrote.

The approach to extend the storytelling of an attraction aligns with Disney’s broader strategy of integrating and expanding attraction stories into new spaces, enhancing the overall guest experience. A similar effort is seen with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Frontierland, which serves as a direct sequel to The Princess and the Frog (2009) and ties into the forthcoming Tiana Disney+ series.

Additionally, Disney is making significant updates across its parks, with the majority of change happening in the Sunshine State.

The outpouring of news from D23 Expo 2024 was a lot to handle for even the most dedicated theme park fan.

From the overhaul of DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom–which will eventually feature elements from the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises and be known as the Pueblo Esperanza–to the eradication of Frontierland’s Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America to make way for Cars land, the Horizons showcase delivered on tangible news–even if it wasn’t all welcomed.

Are you missing the Pirates of the Caribbean gift shop in Adventureland? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

