Disney’s Tiana Disaster: New Attraction Drained, Guests Denied Access

Today has been another day of chaos for Walt Disney World Resort’s newest attraction.

New additions to Disney theme parks are typically cause for great celebration. There’s a reason why Disney introduced virtual queues when debuting new attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of Resistance and TRON Lightcycle /RUN: everybody wants to be among the first to ride them, which typically leads to hours-long lines.

That is the case with the newest ride at Magic Kingdom Park. As was originally announced in mid-2020, the park is set to officially debut Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (which replaces the controversial Splash Mountain) on June 28.

When it does open, guests will need to secure a boarding group via a virtual queue on the My Disney Experience app. Before that day comes, however, select guests have the opportunity to experience the ride early, thanks to ongoing Annual Passholder previews.

These started last week on June 13. So far, however, they have not smoothly. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure – which is set a year after the events of The Princess and the Frog (2009) – has experienced recurrent issues, with guests evacuated off the attraction and boarding groups repeatedly canceled.

Today is no exception. As of 11.30 a.m. EST, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was drained of water at Magic Kingdom Park, with all boarding groups delayed.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is down and drained! Boarding groups are currently paused and the ride is down again for technical difficulties! #tiana #tianasbayouadventure

Just like other attractions with virtual queues, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind typically offers guests two chances to secure a boarding group: one in the morning and one in the afternoon. However, today, Disney did not offer its usual 1 p.m. virtual queue enrolment slot.

As per Mickey Blog, a notification was pushed to those in Magic Kingdom with the following message:

The 1PM virtual queue enrollment for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Passholder preview is not available today. We apologize for the inconvenience.

With Tiana’s Bayou Adventure down for the day, the opportunities for Annual Passholders to catch an early glimpse of Princess Tiana, Mama Odie, Louis, and company are growing increasingly far and few between. The final day of previews is scheduled for Thursday (June 20). After this point, guests will need to wait until the ride’s official opening day on June 28.

Considering the number of issues, this opening date still seems concerningly close. Nobody seems entirely confident about the specific problems Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is experiencing, although riders have noted everything from flickering lights and broken screens to glitching Audio-Animatronics.

While Magic Kingdom will receive its version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure later this month, there’s still no fixed timeframe for when Disneyland Resort will debut its own. However, considering the number of issues that have plagued Magic Kingdom, hopefully, this means that any potential issues in the Anaheim theme park are smoothed out well ahead of time.

Are you excited to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?