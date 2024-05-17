Park Chaos: Disney Reins in Guests With New Queue Mandate

One Disney park is trying to get ahead of the chaos by introducing yet another kind of virtual queue.

Disney theme parks are busy at the best of times. However, some things attract more chaos than others. New attractions, for example, tend to generate mass crowds that Disney has tried to bring under control with virtual queues over the past few years, with the latest being (controversially) introduced ahead of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s opening in June.

It’s also used virtual queue systems for entire lands. With the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney temporarily had guests vie for their chance to visit Batuu at Disney’s Hollywood Studios by joining a boarding group on the My Disney Experience app.

Disney has also had to implement virtual queues for more minor additions in the past. For example, May 4 (AKA Star Wars Day) saw Hollywood Studios also utilize a virtual queue for the chance to purchase special Star Wars merchandise.

If it seems like overkill to introduce a virtual queue for merchandise, it’s worth noting that things have got pretty ugly over Disney merch in the past. Only recently, lines hit eight hours and security was called in as guests clamored to purchase new Duffy and Friends items at Shanghai Disneyland.

That’s why it should come as no surprise that another park has introduced a kind of virtual queue for two stores this week.

As of yesterday (May 16), Tokyo Disney Resort requires all guests to secure a Standby Pass if they want to enter Disney & Co., one of the stores in its Main Street, U.S.A. equivalent World Bazaar.

From May 23, guests will also need a Standby Pass to enter Treasure Comet – a Tomorrowland store that primarily sells items inspired by Stitch and Baymax, but will also retail a special collection of capsule toys this month. Guests will only need to use the virtual queue if they’re hoping to purchase the latter; all other items can be bought at any time.

To secure these passes, guests need to already be in the park. They can be secured for free through the Tokyo Disney Resort app, which will give you a specific time to return for your shopping slot.

Tokyo Disney Resort is notorious for its long lines and chaotic crowds. Over the past few months, several videos have gone viral for showing what appears to be thousands of guests gathered outside the gates before the park opens.

With the opening of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea next month (and this month’s controversial soft opening), it’s safe to assume that these crowds will only worsen. Interestingly, however, Tokyo Disney Resort has announced that it’s expecting to see a drop in attendance in 2024 – despite new lands inspired by Frozen (2013), Tangled (2010), and Peter Pan (1953) to lure in guests.

