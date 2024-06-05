Disney Shuts off Water on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Amid Widespread Ride Issues

Disney fundamentally changed one of its most iconic rides.

Related: Universal Studios Announces New Ban on Filming for All Guests Effective Immediately

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is perhaps the most exciting and talked-about new Disney ride in recent memory. The attraction replaces Disney’s legendary log flume ride, Splash Mountain, which operated for decades.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure continues Disney’s The Princess and the Frog franchise, allowing guests to follow along with Tiana and co. as they make their way to a spectacular party. The ride has been highly anticipated since it was originally announced in 2020, though many fans were disappointed by the news of Splash Mountain’s permanent closure.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens June 28, 2024, but ride previews began earlier this week, allowing special guests and Disney employees to experience the attraction early.

Alongside previews, Disney uploaded an official POV ride-through of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on its YouTube channel, allowing fans to get a taste of the new experience from the comfort of their own homes.

Unfortunately, a variety of issues have presented themselves during these previews, with several effects and animatronics failing to work properly during this time.

In the latest update to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the attraction’s water has been turned off on the final drop, making for a rare sight for guests, both on and off the ride.

This rather bizarre update was confirmed in a video from Ron Bradley, which was reshared on Twitter by @JonasJCampbell.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is currently running with guests, but with no water on the big drop. I never thought I’d see that happen. Video credit: Ron Bradley

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is currently running with guests, but with no water on the big drop. I never thought I’d see that happen. Video credit: Ron Bradley pic.twitter.com/IGu0CYyA8c — Jonas J. Campbell (@JonasJCampbell) June 4, 2024

Related: Incoming Explosion at Disney Leads to Imminent Attraction Overhaul

This is not the first time Disney has turned off the water on the final drop, with several instances occurring back when the ride was still called Splash Mountain. However, it is rather strange to see Disney’s latest ride missing its key feature. It’s not been confirmed why the water was turned off, but it’s assumed that it’s another way Disney is testing the new attraction.

Over the last year, Disney has been hard at work on transforming Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, with guests watching the new ride take shape in the Magic Kingdom. Splash Mountain permanently closed at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2023, leaving a large gap in the parks’ list of attractions.

While Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens this June at the Magic Kingdom, Disneyland’s version does not have a confirmed opening date at the time of this article’s publication.

A third and final version of Splash Mountain still exists at Tokyo Disneyland, which is expected to stay open for the foreseeable future.

The actual ride structure, track, and building remain the same as Splash Mountain, but Tiana’s Bayou Adventure offers guests a brand new experience to enjoy, complete with dozens of new animatronics as well as a new original song.

The final lift hill takes guests by Mama Odie before they plunge down the iconic 50 drop and make their way into the final scene, which has been transformed into a party. This final scene is spectacular and features one of Disney’s largest assortment of animatronics at the park, making for an incredible way to end or start gests day at Magic Kingdom.

Will you be riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure soon? Are you excited?