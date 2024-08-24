Since Josh D’Amaro announced an official Disney Villains park expansion coming to the Magic Kingdom, fans have been frothing at the mouth for the chance to mix and mingle with their favorite fiends. However, one new addition might pose a fire hazard on stage.

Before we see even the first thorn of villainous activity at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure are in the process of testing out some fun and fearsome encounters with the Villains at Oogie Boogie Bash, and they’re proving to be a crowd favorite. However, they’re getting a touch more lifelike than some expected.

After Doctor Doofenshmirtz’s reveal provided tremendous nightmare fuel, footage of another famous Disney villain began to circulate on social media. However, this one might just be too hot to handle.

Straight Out of Hades

Hades, Lord of the Dead and ruler of the Underworld, has been a fan-favorite Disney villain ever since James Woods brought him to life in Hercules (1997), and he’s been a prominent fixture across multiple pieces of Disney media ever since. While this isn’t the first time he’s made an appearance at the park,; this is the first Disney Meet and Greet version that has gone full face.

Except for a few stage shows, Hades has mostly been a masked character like Mickey Mouse, Goofy, or any other typical Disney mascot. This year’s Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland brought in a few new faces, including the Lord of the Dead himself, but not without a massive upgrade seen in @disway800’s footage below.

Disney Villains Turn Up the Heat

In this writer’s opinion, Hades has never looked better. The commitment to detail with this design for the Disney parks is positively phenomenal, especially with that fiery crop of flaming hair that interacts with his emotions. All he’s missing is Pain and Panic.

Disneyland rarely disappoints when it comes to villainous Meet and Greets, and Hades is no exception. This is the most elaborate and incredible character design scene at the parks since Judge Doom in 2023, and it certainly raises the bar for future attempts.

As the ground is broken for the Disney Villains expansion in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, fans can logically expect something of this quality to join the new development. Hopefully, our suspicions are correct, and Disneyland is simply playtesting and experimenting with these characters before sending them off to enchant and terrify a wider audience.

Do you think we’ll see more of Hades and his fiendish friends? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!