Disney Parks Monitoring “Inappropriate” Guest Clothing, Cast Member Warns

A Disney cast member spoke out online this week after witnessing swaths of inappropriately dressed guests at Disneyland Resort.

The Disney Dress Code went viral in 2022 when social media users intentionally violated theme park attire rules for a free souvenir. Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort stopped giving away t-shirts to inappropriately dressed guests, instead forcing them to purchase a replacement or change outside.

After the Disney parks changed their policies, the trend largely disappeared. But last week, one Disneyland Resort cast member resurfaced conversations about theme park attire on social media.

TikToker and current Disneyland Resort employee Bainey (@bbbainey) makes videos targeted at Disney Parks guests. She recently posted this warning about summer clothing at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park:

“Now that it’s hot, you guys want to wear shorts; the less clothing, the better,” the Disney cast member said. “It goes for women and men. This is a children’s theme park, so just keep that into consideration because we don’t want to see anything hanging.”

Bainey cited a male guest wearing a completely unbuttoned shirt as an example of inappropriate Disney Park attire.

“I get that you want to show off your physique or whatever, but no,” she continued. “I get it, it’s hot. But you guys also have to think about the time and the place… to wear things. Disney is not it… There’s a lot of kids around.”

The Disney cast member said security is monitoring inappropriate clothing closely. Security cast members will prevent guests from violating the Disney dress code and entering Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park.

Still, Bainey felt that enough inadequately dressed guests made it into the Disney parks, and she needed to make a statement.

“I feel like people have just been wearing really inappropriate things to Disney,” she concluded. “…A theme park and having everything hanging out is not it. There’s children… It’s a family park… Please be mindful.”

Disney Park fans overwhelmingly agreed and thanked Bainey for sharing her perspective as a cast member.

“Heavy on the ITS A CHILDRENS THEME PARK,” @courtxxxooo commented. “Because some of these outfits I see these girls wear is insane.”

“I’m from Texas and I have a leg tattoo of a naked lady and I covered her with a large bandaid and my [mother-in-law] from Cali was like…they don’t care??” @htfc12_ wrote. “And I’m like there’s kids.”

Check the official theme park rules before visiting Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. If you’re uncertain about an outfit, it’s best to avoid conflict and choose something else.

What are your go-to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort outfits? Share your favorites with Inside the Magic in the comments.